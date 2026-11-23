Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has defended supplying Israel with weapons, arguing that doing so serves America's 'national security interest', while supporting an end to decades of US military aid. The Democrat, viewed as a potential 2028 presidential contender, said Israel must retain the weapons needed to defend itself against regional threats, even as Washington considers ending its longstanding financial assistance.

His remarks came during an interview with PBS NewsHour anchor Amna Nawaz, aired on 20 November, following a foreign-policy speech at the University of Pennsylvania's Perry World House in Philadelphia.

Shapiro Draws a Line Between Aid and Arms

Nawaz asked if Shapiro would have sided with Senate Democrats who sought to block certain US weapons sales to Israel. He said that 'in many ways, this issue is being resolved.'

'You saw before that the president and the current prime minister in Israel have indicated that they are planning to end the military aid that's existed for decades to Israel,' Shapiro said. 'I support that. I think it is important to end that military aid.'

'I do think it is important for Israel to be able to have the weapons they need to defend themselves from attacks from terrorist organisations, be it Hamas, the Houthis, the Iranians,' he said. 'And why do I think that? Because it's in America's national security interest,' he added. Shapiro's remarks indicated support for Israel retaining access to weapons while moving away from the existing US military aid arrangement.

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Israel:



I do think it is important for Israel to be able to have the weapons they need to defend themselves from attacks, from terrorist organizations, be it Hamas, the Houthis, the Iranians.



And why do I think that? Because it's in America's national… pic.twitter.com/djmjGolAnl — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 21, 2026

Trump's Comments Raise Questions Over Future US Military Aid to Israel

According to the Clash Report, Israel currently receives approximately $3.8 billion annually under a 10-year agreement running through fiscal 2028. That includes $3.3 billion in Foreign Military Financing, primarily used to purchase American weapons, alongside $500 million for missile defence programmes.

During a 3 November interview on Fox News, President Donald Trump said US military aid to Israel would be 'cut off at the end of the year.' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously advocated reducing Israel's dependence on US military assistance.

However, Israeli outlet Ynet reported that the existing agreement would remain effective through 2028, with negotiations considering a shorter arrangement that could halve direct military financing thereafter. The distinction matters: ending American grants would not necessarily prevent Israel from purchasing US-made military equipment using its own funds.

Shapiro's position comes as Democrats grapple with disagreements over Washington's relationship with Israel following their victories in November's congressional midterm elections. Other Democrats favour tougher restrictions. Michigan Democratic senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed reportedly said that the US should not be 'in the business of unconditional foreign military aid to any country.'

Shapiro's Stance on Israel and Palestine

Shapiro, 53, is Pennsylvania's Democratic governor and a prominent figure in the key swing state. He won re-election on 3 November, securing a second term and strengthening his position as a potential contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination.

A prominent Jewish Democrat and long-time supporter of Israel, Shapiro has also backed a two-state solution. He said he hopes to see a Palestinian state coexist peacefully with Israel under an elected government rather than Hamas.