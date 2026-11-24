Israel's Miss Universe representative has found herself at the centre of a controversy after viral videos appeared to show her being booed during the Miss Universe national costume competition in Puerto Rico. The controversy has since expanded beyond the alleged booing. Attention has also focused on contestant Danielle Yablonka's peace-themed costume, which featured imagery of Jerusalem and references to Israeli heritage.

Yablonka has since disputed claims that she was booed at the competition, arguing that the audio circulating in social media clips was added after the event. So, was Miss Israel actually booed at Miss Universe, or has the viral footage been edited?

Danielle Yablonka Disputes Viral Booing Claims

In an interview with Israel's Channel 12 on Monday, Yablonka addressed the controversy. According to her, she did not hear any boos during her costume presentation and believes the audio in viral clips was manipulated.

'Crazy story, but I'm 99 percent sure that the boos were edited into the video after,' she explained, according to The Times of Israel. Yablonka also claimed that one person had booed during an earlier night of the competition. According to her account, that individual was quickly silenced.

The model and social media influencer said she felt supported by fellow contestants and event staff. Yablonka insisted that, even if spectators had booed her, she would have continued her presentation.

As of publication, the claim about the viral footage being manipulated has not been verified.

Israel’s entry to Miss Universe, Danielle Yablonka, was booed when she walked out in a cape that depicted Jerusalem’s Old City along with the word ‘Peace’ in English, Hebrew, and Arabic pic.twitter.com/a9YoNE70WR — The National (@TheNationalNews) November 23, 2026

How Miss Israel's 'Peace' Cape Sparked Controversy

One of the most-talked about elements of Yablonka's national costume, which was designed by Jerusalem-born fashion designer Jacob Meir, was its cape. The garment depicted Jerusalem's Old City, alongside olive trees, Jaffa oranges, citrus groves and doves. The word 'peace' appeared in English, Hebrew and Arabic along the lower section.

According to the Israeli delegation, the design celebrated the country's history, agricultural development and cultural heritage while promoting hope for peace.

However, the message did not receive universal approval. Some netizens questioned the use of Jerusalem imagery amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Meanwhile, others challenged the apparent celebration of Jaffa oranges and Israeli heritage without acknowledging Palestinian connections to the region.

Miss Palestine's Absence at Miss Universe 2026

The discussion gained further attention after former Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub weighed in on the costume. Last year, Ayoub had made history as the first Palestinian woman to ever compete at Miss Universe, going as far as the Top 30. This time around, Palestine had no representative in the Miss Universe competition.

"Jerusalem made it back onto the Miss Universe stage. Palestine didn’t," Nadeen Ayoub told Newsweek. pic.twitter.com/KadwbNRWf1 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 23, 2026

Speaking to The National, Ayoub questioned why Jerusalem was being showcased by Miss Israel when Palestinian representation was absent from the stage. She also explained that financial difficulties prevented the planned Miss Palestine national pageant from taking place in 2026.

Yablonka is expected to join the rest of the Miss Universe candidates at the Coronation Night on Tuesday. Although she is not widely regarded as one of the competition's frontrunners, her national costume presentation and the dispute over the viral footage have made her one of the pageant's most discussed participants.