Miss Israel's national costume presentation at Miss Universe 2026 has sparked controversy online after footage of the contestant appearing to receive boos during the competition circulated widely on social media. The moment drew attention not only to the reaction inside the venue but also to the message behind her costume, which featured imagery associated with peace.

The video, shared by RTVisual on X, showed Miss Israel Danielle Yablonka presenting her costume on stage, featuring a large backdrop decorated with trees, fruit, buildings and the word 'PEACE'. The clip quickly attracted millions of views, with users debating the presentation and expressing opposing views about Israel's participation in the international pageant.

The reaction was particularly divisive, with some social media users applauding the apparent booing while others criticised the contestant and the message of her costume. The controversy highlighted how international beauty competitions can become platforms for political expression, with contestants' performances drawing reactions that extend beyond the event itself and reflect wider tensions surrounding their countries.

Miss Universe 2026 National Costume Presentation

The national costume segment at Miss Universe is an opportunity for contestants to showcase designs inspired by their countries' culture, history, identity and traditions. It is among the pageant's most visually prominent presentations, with participants using elaborate costumes, accessories and performances to represent their national heritage.

Miss Israel BOOED during Miss Universe 2026 national costume presentation pic.twitter.com/RBMpE5KpDl — RTVisual (@RT_Visual_on_X) November 22, 2026

Yablonka's costume incorporated a large illustrated backdrop featuring what appeared to be landscapes, buildings, greenery and fruit, alongside a prominent peace message. The presentation drew attention online, with the symbolism becoming a central part of the discussion surrounding her appearance.

'Peace' Message Draws Criticism Amid Online Backlash

The apparent booing during Yablonka's presentation prompted a wave of reactions on X, where users shared the video and criticised the contestant's appearance and the message displayed on her costume.

Some commenters expressed support for the crowd's reaction, while others used the footage to make political statements about Israel and the ongoing conflict. Several posts also questioned the inclusion of the contestant in the competition, with the discussion extending beyond the costume itself.

The reactions were sharply divided, with the peace-themed presentation becoming a point of contention rather than receiving a universally positive response. The online debate also demonstrated how contestants representing countries involved in international conflicts can find their appearances interpreted through political perspectives, regardless of the intended message behind their performances.

Miss Israel Responds to Criticism

Yablonka later addressed the controversy in a response shared on Instagram, expressing disappointment that a costume intended to communicate peace had become the subject of criticism.

She said it was heartbreaking that a message of peace had become controversial and objected to seeing her country's name placed in quotation marks, arguing that it appeared to question Israel's identity and existence.

'I am an Israeli woman who believes in peace. I believe that Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live with dignity, security, freedom, and hope for a better future,' Yablonka said.

She said that these beliefs could coexist and should form the basis of what peace represents.

Yablonka explained that her costume was not intended to erase anyone's history, identity or connection to the land. Instead, she said it was designed to celebrate her heritage while expressing hope for a future in which children inherit more love than hatred, greater understanding and less division.

Her response added another dimension to the online discussion, shifting attention from the initial footage of the presentation to the meaning she said she intended to convey through the costume.