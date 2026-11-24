Nguyen Quynh Anh's brief reign as Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 has come to an abrupt end, turning a national beauty pageant victory into a dispute over conduct, contractual obligations and the authority of organisers.

Quynh Anh's troubles began just 10 days after she won the Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 crown on 2 October in Hai Phong. Screenshots allegedly taken from a private group chat circulated online, showing conversations containing disparaging remarks about fellow contestants, former titleholders and members of the judging panel.

Those mentioned included former Miss Universe Vietnam winner Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen and runner-up Trinh Thi Hong Dang.

The controversy prompted public backlash, with Quynh Anh and first runner-up Trinh My Anh subsequently issuing apologies. Quynh Anh acknowledged her mistakes on 13 October, saying the incident had taught her to be more careful with her words and conduct.

Following a review involving the organisers and relevant parties, the pageant announced disciplinary measures on 25 October. Quynh Anh was suspended from stage performances for six months, while My Anh received a three-month suspension. Both were also subject to potential financial penalties, depending on decisions by the relevant authorities.

The controversy continued to affect the contestants' public standing, despite their apologies and the organisers' initial decision to allow them to retain their titles.

Five6 Cites Further Violations and Contractual Disagreements

Five6 Entertainment's decision to revoke Quynh Anh's title on 18 November followed additional disagreements over her activities during the suspension period.

According to the organisers, she attended a community event on 8 November without prior notification or agreement with the company. Five6 also alleged that the use of her pageant title at the gathering caused confusion and affected the image of Miss Universe Vietnam and another organisation.

The company further claimed Quynh Anh had appeared at an event involving another management agency, amid reports of an exclusive contract, without obtaining its approval.

Five6's chief executive, Pham Duy Khanh, said Quynh Anh had recently informed the company that she needed time to rest and seek treatment for mental-health concerns and was not yet ready to sign the management contract initially agreed upon.

'However, she continued to accept invitations to perform and attend events without first reaching an agreement with the company,' Khanh said.

The organisers maintained that the developments undermined her commitments and responsibilities as titleholder, prompting the decision to withdraw her crown with immediate effect.

Representatives Seek Clarification Over Crown Revocation

The title withdrawal has since developed into a dispute over the contractual basis and authority behind Five6's decision. Quynh Anh's representatives, through management company SIGNÉ, have requested a written explanation outlining the grounds and procedures used to suspend her and revoke her title.

They have questioned whether the relevant management terms were binding before a formal contract was signed, while Five6 maintains that agreements between the parties supported its decision. The dispute remains unresolved, and no legal ruling has established whether either side's position is correct.

Quynh Anh also missed the 75th Miss Universe competition in November, although that decision was linked to a separate dispute involving the organisations holding the rights to select Vietnam's representative.

Her 47-day reign has therefore ended amid multiple controversies, leaving the pageant without a confirmed replacement at the time of the latest reports.