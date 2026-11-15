Two African contestants have withdrawn from Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico after encountering US visa restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump's administration.

Zambia's Mubanga Pamela Hatyoka and the Republic of Congo's Georgina Kambongo will miss the 24 November final, according to national organisers. Representatives from Zimbabwe and South Sudan have also reported difficulties travelling to the competition.

Delegates began arriving in San Juan on 8 November for the 75th edition. The withdrawals and visa problems have complicated preparations for an event expected to bring together contestants from around the world.

Miss Universe 2026 Withdrawals Hit Zambia and the Republic of Congo

Zambia's national franchise announced Hatyoka's withdrawal on 7 November. Organisers blamed US presidential travel restrictions, saying the problem was unrelated to her preparation or the quality of her documents.

'She earned her crown, she earned her title,' the organisers said, according to the Associated Press. The 25-year-old had been preparing to represent Zambia in Puerto Rico.

Kambongo was due to make history as the Republic of Congo's first contestant at Miss Universe. Her national organisers also attributed her inability to travel to Trump's restrictions, ending the country's planned debut.

The announcements confirm the contestants' absence but do not independently establish the precise decisions made on their individual visa applications.

Zimbabwe's Roseanna Hall, meanwhile, has not announced her withdrawal. She missed her planned departure for Puerto Rico while seeking the necessary travel authorisation.

'American visa challenges have delayed that journey, but the fight is not over,' Hall wrote on social media. She said she remained determined to compete after months of preparation.

South Sudan's situation is less clear. Its representative, Adut Deng, also identified in some accounts as Amylia Deng, has faced difficulties securing travel documents and approval.

TRT Afrika reported that national organisers announced on 8 November that Deng would not compete. However, a subsequent Associated Press report on 13 November said organisers considered her participation uncertain.

A social media comment attributed to Miss Universe South Sudan described the chances of attending as '50/50'. Those differing accounts leave Deng's current status unconfirmed.

How Trump's Visa Restrictions Affect Miss Universe 2026

Presidential Proclamation 10998 took effect on 1 January 2026, after being signed on 16 December 2025. US State Department guidance says it imposes full or partial restrictions on entry and visa issuance for nationals of 39 countries.

Zambia and Zimbabwe face partial restrictions covering visitor, student, exchange and immigrant visa categories. The Republic of Congo and South Sudan face broader suspensions affecting most visa categories, subject to exceptions.

The policy does not bar every person from an affected country. Certain existing visa holders, lawful permanent residents and qualifying dual nationals are exempt. Applicants may still submit applications and attend interviews, although approval is not guaranteed.

Puerto Rico is a US territory, meaning contestants travelling there must satisfy applicable US immigration requirements. Individual consular decisions have not been publicly established in every reported case.

The event's ticketing provider lists the national costume competition for 21 November and preliminaries for 22 November. The 24 November final is scheduled at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan.

With those dates approaching, Hall's travel plans remain unresolved in the available reports, while conflicting statements continue to surround Deng's participation.