Miss Universe 2025 ended in chaos on Friday as fans and online viewers erupted in protest after the coronation of Mexico's Fátima Bosch, following days of accusations that the pageant used an 'impromptu jury' to select finalists in secret.

The chants grew loud both inside the venue and on TikTok, where viewers accused organisers of failing to uphold transparency and fairness during one of the world's biggest beauty competitions.

Why the 'Impromptu Jury' Claim Set Off the Crowds

The unrest intensified after Lebanese-French judge Omar Harfouch resigned earlier in the week, claiming organisers were using a second panel of judges to determine the finalists behind closed doors. In a report by The New York Times, Harfouch alleged that this secret process created a shadow jury that bypassed the official panel.

The Miss Universe Organisation denied the accusation, yet the issue spread quickly online, fuelling speculation that the competition had been predetermined.

Compounding the controversy was another resignation from judge Claude Makélélé, who stepped down for personal reasons. However, his departure added momentum to the perception that the judging process had become unstable.

The Video That Ignited Fan Outrage

A viral TikTok video posted by username @sonaphilippines captured the tone of the backlash. The clip, which features on-screen text over footage of the event, stated in Filipino: 'Galit ang mga tao sa desisyon ng Miss Universe 2025, ito ang sinisigaw pagkatapos ng dayaan.' Translated, it means: 'People are angry at the Miss Universe 2025 decision; this is what they were shouting after the cheating.'

The chant captured in the comments and across social media centred on a single word: 'Dayaan', meaning cheating, fraud or rigging. Users repeatedly accused organisers of manipulating the outcome, turning the pageant atmosphere into a public protest.

Turmoil Inside the Pageant Before the Final Show

Tensions were already high before the competition reached its final stage. Bosch herself walked out of a livestreamed event on 4 November after Thai national director Nawat Itsaragrisil reprimanded her sharply for not joining promotional activities. According to The New Indian Express, Bosch was called 'dumb', prompting her to leave in protest. Several contestants followed, including Miss Universe 2024, in a rare show of solidarity.

The walkout forced the organisation to intervene. Miss Universe president Raúl Rocha Cantú condemned the treatment of Bosch as 'public aggression' and 'serious abuse,' prompting Itsaragrisil to issue apologies.

Bosch Wins, and the Crowd Erupts

When Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025, she became Mexico's fourth titleholder. She had been heavily favoured to win, tied with Thailand's Praveenar Singh in betting odds. Her victory ended two turbulent weeks but immediately sparked another wave of public anger, particularly among Filipino fans, who dominate the Miss Universe online audience.

TikTok users highlighted the chants from the crowd, repeating accusations that the pageant was 'rigged', echoing the Filipino sentiment captured in the viral clip. The term 'impromptu jury' went viral on social media, with viewers insisting the judging lacked transparency.

Why the Protests Matter for Miss Universe's Future

The Miss Universe Organisation has struggled with declining global interest and shifting ownership, and this year's controversies have put additional pressure on the brand. The accusations of rigging, judge resignations, a contestant walkout and the highly publicised apology created a perfect storm that overshadowed Bosch's historic win.

The chants that erupted inside and outside the venue reflect widespread frustration over how the pageant handled its processes. For many fans, the uproar signals a deeper demand for transparency at a time when Miss Universe faces increasing scrutiny.