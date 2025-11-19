A Florida poet has filed a motion to stop Taylor Swift's upcoming Disney+ docuseries, claiming the global superstar stole her work, and she wants the whole show pulled.

Kimberly Marasco, a Florida artist, is suing Swift, Universal Music Group, and Republic Records for alleged copyright infringement, and now seeks a preliminary injunction to block The End of an Era, a six-part Disney+ documentary about Swift's Eras Tour set to premiere on 12 December 2025.

Marasco argues that the series contains 'irreparable harm' to her creative property, saying her poems and writings have been 'irreversibly embedded' in the cultural products of the show without credit or compensation.

Accusations Escalate in High-Stakes Copyright Case

Marasco's lawsuit is far from new; she first sued in April 2024, accusing Swift and her production company of copying from her poetry collections Fallen from Grace and Dealing with Chronic Illness: Vestibular Neuritis. In that initial filing, she sought over £5.7 million ($7 million) in damages.

But the legal battle has already been rocky. Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the first suit in December 2024, not on the merits, but because Marasco failed to properly serve Swift.

Undeterred, Marasco refiled in early 2025, this time adding Swift collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner to the case, and raising the damages demand dramatically to as much as £19 million ($25 million).

Marasco claims that songs such as 'The Man', 'Midnight Rain', 'Hoax', 'Illicit Affairs', 'Invis­ible String', 'Robin', 'The Manuscript', 'Clara Bow', 'Down Bad', 'Guilty as Sin?', 'My Tears Ricochet', 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?' and 'The Great War', all borrow from her own writing.

Guys this woman is suing Taylor for “stealing her ideas” 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Az3T3SeMD8 — 𝓙𝓪𝓲𝓭𝓮❄️⸆⸉ TAYCOUVER N2! (@hoaxdifferent) October 26, 2024

Why Marasco Is Asking To Delay the Disney+ Docuseries

In her injunction motion, Marasco argues that once The End of an Era premieres globally, her material will become permanently interwoven into the cultural fabric, without her name or acknowledgment.

She warns that monetary damages alone cannot fix the damage done, calling the airing of the series a 'public interest' matter that threatens her creative identity.

Disney describes the docuseries as a sweeping look behind the scenes of Swift's Eras Tour, featuring appearances from Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Travis Kelce, Florence Welch, and Swift's own band, dancers, crew, and family.

Swift herself has defended the project publicly. On Instagram, she said, 'It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour ... as it wound down'.

Legal Pushback from Swift's Camp

Swift's legal team has fought back hard. In a May memorandum, her lawyers James Douglas Baldridge and Katherine Wright Morrone called Marasco's claims 'utterly frivolous', rejecting her allegations of ripping off protected creative work.

They argue that many of Marasco's claims are time-barred under US copyright law and that she has failed to show any real access or copying of her work.

Judge Cannon has also criticised Marasco's legal tactics. In a court order, she struck out part of Marasco's response for breaking procedural rules. Marasco filed additional documents after a reply without seeking the court's permission. Cannon has not yet ruled on Swift's motion to dismiss the case in full.

Compounding her hurdles is her inability to locate and serve Swift personally. Marasco has claimed that Swift is 'impossible to find', citing tight security, the use of trusts, and Swift's multiple residences. She even attempted to serve her at what she believed was Swift's Tennessee home, only to be told later that the singer did not live there.