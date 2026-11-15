DNA testing has identified the remains of a US soldier killed at 21 during the attack on Pearl Harbor, allowing his family to bring him back to Maine nearly 85 years later.

Private First Class Willard C. Orr, known to relatives as Carleton, was the only Bangor resident to die in the 7 December 1941 attack, according to the family account. For decades, his relatives had no remains to bury. They received official notification that he was missing in action, along with his military medals.

Relatives and community members gathered for a memorial service on Saturday at Brookings-Smith Funeral Home. After the service, a procession continued to Maple Grove Cemetery, where Orr is expected to be laid to rest in the family plot.

DNA Testing Identifies Orr After Decades

According to a report from WABI5, the US Army contacted Orr's relatives approximately five years ago to request DNA samples as part of efforts to identify missing service members from the attack.

The identification process took several years before the family received confirmation that the remains recovered in Hawaii belonged to Orr. Relatives were informed late last year or early this year that a confirmed match had been established and arrangements could be made to bring him back to Maine.

His nephew, Thomas Orr, explained that the family had waited a long time for the opportunity to bring his uncle home.

He described the occasion as both a difficult reminder of the young soldier's death and a moment of happiness because the family could finally give him a proper burial.

Orr's remains were transported from Hawaii to Maine, where a procession followed the memorial service and continued to Maple Grove Cemetery. He is expected to be laid to rest in the family plot.

From Maine To Hawaii Before Pearl Harbor

During the memorial, Thomas shared details of his uncle's military journey and the memories passed down through the family.

Orr enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps in December 1940. He was initially assigned to Mitchell Field on Long Island before being transferred to Hickam Field in Hawaii in March 1941.

He was stationed there when Japanese forces launched their surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Following his death, he was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart in recognition of his sacrifice.

For years, however, his relatives had no physical remains to bury. His family received a missing-in-action notification and some of his military medals, leaving his final resting place unknown.

His great-nephew, Timothy Sargent, said he only learned about Orr's connection to Pearl Harbor after joining the military. His grandfather casually mentioned having a brother who had died during the attack, a revelation that made a lasting impression on him.

Sargent, who has served in the military for approximately 24 years, said the homecoming was an opportunity to recognise a relative whose sacrifice had remained part of the family's history.

Family Gathers for Orr's Homecoming

Relatives travelled from different parts of the United States, including Indianapolis, to attend the ceremony and honour Orr's memory.

For Sargent, the return was particularly meaningful because previous generations had lived without knowing where their loved one was buried. Having his remains identified after so many decades gave the family an opportunity to provide the farewell they had never been able to hold.

Bangor had also maintained a public connection to Orr's sacrifice. In 2021, the city named the Willard C. Orr Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Bangor in his honour.

His return to Maine adds to that remembrance. Nearly 85 years after the attack that took his life, Orr has returned to his hometown and is expected to be laid to rest alongside his family.