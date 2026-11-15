A Marine veteran has adopted a shelter dog whose photograph reminded him of his late service dog, Achilles, who helped him cope with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) during their 14 years together.

Brandon Quinnelly spent 14 years with Achilles. After the dog died, Quinnelly began looking for another companion.

His search led him to Ares, a shelter dog whose photograph reminded him of Achilles. Quinnelly contacted the rescue centre and arranged to meet him.

Ares Recovers After Shelter Staff Step In

Before finding his new home, Ares had to overcome a difficult start. According to a report from People, the dog was brought to Shawnee Animal Services in Oklahoma in a severely distressed state.

Shelter personnel found him barely responsive, with an unusually high body temperature and numerous fleas. He also had visible injuries to his face and considerable swelling around one of his front legs.

Staff members began treating him immediately. Their initial efforts included cleaning him, administering flea treatment and providing the care needed to stabilise his condition. His temperature subsequently returned to normal, the swelling began to ease and he started eating again.

However, the shelter recognised that he required more extensive veterinary attention. It therefore contacted Best Friends Animal Society, which helped arrange further treatment at its Pet Resource Center in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The effort involved a lengthy journey. Shawnee's sole animal services officer reportedly took a day off to drive Ares on the seven-hour round trip so he could receive the additional care.

After treatment and recovery, Ares began showing a much more affectionate side. He developed a habit of extending his paw towards people, seemingly asking them to give him attention.

A Photograph Brings Achilles to Mind

Meanwhile, Quinnelly was trying to find another dog following Achilles' death. The veteran had served six deployments with the Marines and was medically retired in 2010 because of chronic PTSD.

He knew that having another companion could help him through the loss. While browsing the Best Friends Animal Society website, he came across Ares' photograph and was struck by how closely the rescue dog resembled Achilles.

Speaking about the similarities, Quinnelly told the organisation: 'The similarities between Ares and Achilles are uncanny.'

He also described the profound impact his former service dog had on his life, saying: 'Achilles saved my life more times than I can count.'

Quinnelly contacted the rescue centre and arranged to meet Ares. Their first meeting went well, and he chose to take the dog home that same day.

The adoption gave Ares a permanent home after his recovery while offering Quinnelly the chance to build a new bond following the loss of his longtime companion.

Training Begins as Ares Settles In

Ares has already become comfortable in his new surroundings. The 68-pound dog is particularly fond of being close to Quinnelly and has made a habit of climbing onto his owner's bed.

Quinnelly joked that the dog had effectively taken ownership of the house, explaining that Ares now expects to sit beside him whenever he is in bed, often settling directly on his feet or legs.

The relationship may eventually involve more than companionship. Quinnelly started working with Ares on training the day after bringing him home, with the hope that he could eventually serve as his PTSD assistance dog.

There is still work ahead before Ares can take on that responsibility. He will need to learn to recognise signs that his owner is experiencing difficulties and respond appropriately.

Nevertheless, Quinnelly is encouraged by the dog's early progress.

'He's catching on pretty quick,' he told People, while acknowledging that the training process would take time.

For now, Ares is adjusting to his new life while the pair continue developing their connection. After losing a dog who stood beside him for 14 years, Quinnelly has found another companion with an unexpectedly familiar face.