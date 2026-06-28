US President Donald Trump's health is under fresh scrutiny in Washington after a new video from the White House, posted online this week, appeared to show him wheezing and struggling to breathe as he spoke to reporters about Iran. The Trump video, filmed in a hallway as he walked towards the press, has triggered a wave of alarm among critics and casual viewers alike, with some social media users claiming he looks 'close to death.'

The news came after months of simmering questions about Trump's fitness, both mental and physical, which have intensified during a turbulent period for his presidency and US foreign policy. The 80-year-old president has faced persistent speculation over his health for years, from his public gait and weight to his often meandering unscripted remarks, though the White House has repeatedly dismissed concerns and insisted he is in good shape.

In the latest clip, shared widely on X, Trump can be seen approaching a group of journalists at the White House and stopping to deliver an update on the conflict with Iran. Looking towards the off-camera press pack, he says: 'The war is going very well, as you know. We're winning by a lot. Iran is making very big concessions. We'll see what happens, but it's been very, very powerful. It's going very, very well.'

Trump: “The war is going very well. As you know, we're winning by a lot.”



??? pic.twitter.com/iUUyP3SGva — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 24, 2026

The words are pure Trump, heavy on repetition and bravado, but this time the delivery seemed to many viewers to be off. His breathing appears laboured at points, with a slight wheeze audible in the background noise. One user who uploaded the Trump video captioned it: 'Trump appears to have difficulty breathing and speaking in this clip.' Others piled in, riffing on the idea that the commander-in-chief looked visibly unwell.

One commenter, in a post that veered from political to morbid, wrote: 'Close to death methinks. When he dies most MAGA will lose their centre. Die along with him. Lots of smell of death will somehow be invigorating.' Another opined: 'He did have to walk a short distance. The guy who doesn't believe in exercise or eating healthy is struggling, bigly. Sad!!!'

These are hardly clinical assessments, but they capture the tone of much of the online chatter, which has long treated Trump's health as both a serious concern and a running joke. A third user added: 'He's been struggling to breathe for years, it was very noticeable on the golf course three years ago.' A fourth went further, speculating: 'He's in CHF (congestive heart failure) for sure... ankles are filled and that's with the best care in the world... the train has left the station. The fluid always wins.'

None of the social media commentators presented medical evidence, and several were clearly offering armchair diagnoses. Still, the fact that people feel confident casually talking about congestive heart failure in relation to a sitting president tells you how normalised the health debate has become around Trump.

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Another user quipped: 'I wish someone would actually tell us why he was at Camp David, what medical treatment he got there, and what's medically wrong with him. Obviously something is wrong. Would be nice to know now instead of waiting for a tell all book to come out too late.' That frustration, with what many see as a lack of transparency about presidential health, is hardly new in American politics, but social media has turned it into a rolling, unfiltered focus group.

A sixth person joked about the White House layout itself: 'That hallway is such a long walk for a guy who needs a golf cart that's 6 miles faster than everyone else's.' The line is glib, but it lands because it chimes with years of images of Trump relying on golf carts and buggies, even on relatively flat courses. None of this proves anything medically. It does feed a narrative.

Mary Trump's Warning Fuels Fears Over Trump Video

The Trump video arrived just days after one of the president's most vocal family critics, his niece Mary Trump, issued her own stark warning about his condition. Mary, a psychologist and author who has clashed publicly with him for years, argued in her weekly newsletter that her uncle's health is 'decaying' and that he is trapped in a 'downward spiral.'

She pointed not only to his physical appearance but to what she described as increasingly erratic behaviour, from late-night social media rants to his handling of the collapsing Iran peace deal. 'He may still have moments when he appears more coherent, but psychologically he's in a downward spiral,' she wrote, adding that he is suffering 'constant narcissistic injuries' and insisting that 'nothing terrifies Donald more than humiliation.'

Mary Trump's critiques blend personal history with professional diagnosis, which is part of their power and also part of the problem. Supporters seize on her PhD and proximity to the family. Opponents accuse her of vendetta and profiteering. The White House certainly chose not to let this one slide.

White House Hits Back as Trump Health Talk Grows

Responding to Mary Trump's newsletter and wider speculation sparked by the Trump video, White House spokesman Steven Cheung launched a blistering counterattack. He dismissed her assessment outright and branded her a 'stone-cold loser who doesn't have a clue about anything.'

Cheung did not offer fresh medical documentation in that response, and the administration has not publicly addressed the specific claims about breathlessness in the footage. However, Trump officials have stressed that his check-ups show him to be in good health for his age and have labelled questions about his fitness as politically motivated smears.

That leaves the public watching the same short clip, reading the same loaded social media posts and drawing their own conclusions. Some see a plainly elderly man slightly winded in a long corridor. Others, primed by years of concern and Mary Trump's latest broadside, see the physical manifestation of a presidency running out of road. The truth, at least for now, sits somewhere between the official line and the online pile-on, which is to say, unresolved.