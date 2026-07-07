A routine Senate oversight hearing quickly descended into one of the most heated confrontations on Capitol Hill after FBI Director Kash Patel repeatedly declined to give direct yes or no answers to questions from Senator Adam Schiff.

Schiff Pressed Patel On FBI Firings

The tense exchange began when Schiff questioned Patel about commitments he made during his confirmation hearing, where he pledged there would be no political retaliation within the FBI.

Schiff repeatedly asked whether Patel had ever fired or disciplined any FBI employee because they worked on investigations involving Donald Trump or the events of 6 January.

He pressed Patel directly by asking, 'Did you ever terminate or discipline an FBI employee, in whole or in part, because they had been assigned or worked on an investigation of Donald Trump or January 6th? Yes or no?'

Rather than giving a direct answer, Patel consistently returned to the same explanation.

'I don't have to answer your question, yes or no, because you're setting up a trap so you can have a media narrative and I'm not giving it to you,' Patel replied.

Schiff attempted several more times to narrow the question into a simple yes or no format, but Patel argued the senator was trying to create a misleading narrative.

Epstein Files Became The Centre Of The Hearing

Schiff referred to comments Patel made before becoming FBI director, when he suggested that Epstein's so-called black book was under the direct control of the FBI director.

Now serving in that position, Patel confirmed that the material had been in the FBI's possession and said what is commonly referred to as Epstein's black book had already been released by the bureau.

Schiff then focused on Patel's earlier testimony before Senator John Kennedy, where Patel stated there was no credible information supporting prosecutions against additional individuals linked to Epstein's trafficking operation.

He challenged Patel directly by asking, 'Is it your testimony today that in all the Epstein files, that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked no one to anyone but himself?'

Patel immediately rejected that interpretation.'I never said Jeffrey Epstein didn't traffic anyone else,' he responded.

Schiff also questioned Patel about the transfer of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to a minimum security prison after interviews with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Patel replied that the decision belonged to the Bureau of Prisons and said he was not involved in day to day decisions regarding inmate placements.

Transparency Promises Faced Fresh Scrutiny

Throughout the hearing, Schiff repeatedly argued that direct questions required direct answers, telling Patel that straightforward questions deserved 'a yes or no answer'.

Patel, however, maintained that his remarks had been taken out of context and defended both his leadership and the bureau's recent actions.

'The FBI is protecting this country, providing historic reform and combating the weaponization of intelligence,' Patel said while insisting that every employment decision under his leadership had been based solely on professional conduct rather than politics.

He also highlighted that the FBI had released approximately 33,000 pages of Epstein related material, describing his tenure as one of unprecedented transparency.