Donald Trump's latest Oval Office interview has reignited public scrutiny of the US president's health after viewers questioned changes in his appearance during a wide-ranging discussion with CNBC's Joe Kernen.

Donald Trump is drawing a new wave of online scrutiny after viewers fixated on his latest appearance and began dissecting what they saw on camera.https://t.co/tZxbvUCpWy — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) July 4, 2026

Although the interview focused on the economy, financial markets, Iran, the Federal Reserve and the 2026 midterm elections, online discussion quickly shifted towards Trump's face, with some social media users suggesting it appeared swollen. The renewed attention comes after the White House previously disclosed that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, a common circulatory condition affecting the veins in the legs, while also explaining that bruising visible on one of his hands is linked to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

There has been no official indication that Trump's facial appearance is connected to any newly diagnosed medical condition, but the latest interview has revived broader discussion about the president's health and fitness as he continues a demanding public schedule at the age of 80.

Interview Revives Questions

Trump's appearance on CNBC was intended to address a range of economic and political issues, including trade, interest rates and the upcoming midterm elections. During the interview, he also defended his family's business activities, arguing that even routine commercial decisions could be viewed as conflicts of interest because of his position.

'If they buy an energy-efficient truck, they have inside information,' Trump said. 'I tell my kids, 'stay away.' But they also have a life. They were doing business long before I ever thought of running for president.'

Much of the online conversation that followed, however, focused less on those policy remarks than on Trump's appearance. Among those commenting was journalist Aaron Rupar, who wrote that the president's face looked 'very swollen'. Similar observations were shared by other users across social media, although they reflected personal opinions rather than medical assessments.

Trump's face looks very swollen pic.twitter.com/F3BCfdqIxM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2026

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Official Explanation Remains Unchanged

The White House has already addressed several health concerns that have attracted public attention in recent months. Officials previously confirmed that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, describing it as a common condition that affects blood flow through the leg veins and can cause swelling in the lower extremities. Separate questions surrounding bruising visible on the president's right hand were attributed to frequent handshaking while taking aspirin as part of a cardiovascular prevention regimen.

Those remain the only official medical explanations released by the White House regarding the symptoms that have generated public discussion. No new medical information has been announced following Thursday's interview.

New Book Adds Fresh Context

Renewed interest in Trump's health also follows the publication of 'Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump,' written by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. Discussing the book on CNN, Haberman said Trump's aides have long been aware that his advancing age presents additional challenges.

'Aides are aware that he is older,' she said. 'What exactly goes on with Donald Trump's health is one of the mysteries of the last 10 years.' Haberman also claimed the president's hearing had become 'an issue' and said those around him had been conscious of it for some time.

According to the book, Trump was frustrated by media coverage of swelling around his ankles and wanted White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to respond publicly. The authors report that White House doctors attributed the ankle swelling to chronic venous insufficiency rather than a more serious underlying illness.

Public Scrutiny Continues

Questions surrounding Trump's health have increasingly accompanied his public appearances as he maintains an active political schedule. One day before the CNBC interview, he appeared at an America 250 event in North Dakota before preparing for Independence Day celebrations in Washington, DC. Trump also joked about delivering a lengthy speech despite forecasts predicting temperatures above 100F.

'On July 4, it's going to be approximately 107 degrees out. And I'm gonna go, and I'm gonna make a really long speech, just to show I can do anything,' he said.

As one of the oldest serving US presidents, Trump continues to face close scrutiny whenever he appears in public. While discussion about his appearance regularly gains traction online, the White House has not announced any new diagnosis beyond the medical information it has already disclosed, leaving recent speculation largely confined to observations made outside official medical reporting.