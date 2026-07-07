Belgium booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals with a commanding 4-1 victory over the United States, but the talking point after the final whistle extended beyond the scoreline. The Belgian players appeared to aim a dig at United States President Donald Trump during their celebrations after Romelu Lukaku scored the team's fourth goal.

As the squad gathered together, several players performed the dance that Trump has regularly used at his political rallies and public appearances, with the moment captured on camera.

The celebration came after days of controversy surrounding USMNT striker Folarin Balogun, whose eligibility for the match became a major talking point.

FIFA overturned Balogun's automatic suspension after his previous red card, a decision that prompted criticism from Belgium and fuelled reports that Trump had personally contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review. Belgium ultimately had the final say on the pitch before appearing to reference the controversy with their post-goal celebration.

Trump And Balogun Controversy

The build-up to Monday night's match was dominated by FIFA's unexpected decision to make Balogun available despite his automatic suspension following a red card in the previous match. The ruling drew criticism across the football world after reports claimed Trump had called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of the incident and Balogun's punishment.

The development even led some American supporters to back Belgium ahead of the knockout clash.

Belgium made no secret of its frustration. The Royal Belgian Football Association released a statement saying it was 'astonished' by the decision and confirmed it was exploring every possible response.

'To date, the RBFA has still not received any grounds for this decision, nor has it received the information it has been requesting since the start of this procedure for a copy of the decision and the motivation declaring the player eligible as well as the referee's report. Which is a breach of FIFA regulations,' Belgium said in a statement as per reports.

'The RBFA has informed the United States Soccer Federation that it contests the eligibility of the player, should the player be listed on the referee's team sheet. This leaves all further actions open.'

Belgium manager Rudi Garcia also questioned the ruling before the match.

'I didn't know that July 5 was equal to April 1 at FIFA,' Garcia said in French through an interpreter.

'We're not defending the national team or federation. We're defending in football. It's the first time in World Cup history that such a decision is taken. I am a head coach, I will focus on my team, on tomorrow's game. Regardless of the 11 starting players from the U.S., I will focus on my team.'

Read more FIFA Opened The Door For Trump And Balogun, Now France And Britain Are Walking Through FIFA Opened The Door For Trump And Balogun, Now France And Britain Are Walking Through

Belgium's Celebration After Victory

When the match began, Belgium ensured the off-field controversy had little effect on the outcome. The United States produced its weakest display of the tournament as Belgium secured a convincing 4-1 victory to progress to the quarter-finals.

After Romelu Lukaku scored Belgium's fourth goal to put the result beyond doubt, the players gathered together to celebrate. During the celebration, several members of the squad performed the dance that Trump has frequently used during campaign rallies and speeches, appearing to mock the United States President after the tense build-up to the fixture.

The celebration was caught on camera as Belgium marked both Lukaku's goal and the emphatic victory over the United States. Given everything that unfolded before kick-off, from Balogun's eligibility being restored to Belgium's public objections and Garcia's criticism of FIFA's decision, the moment appeared to be a direct response to the controversy surrounding Trump and the United States.

🇧🇪 En el gol de Lukaku los futbolistas de Bélgica festejaron haciendo el baile que suele hacer el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/AeVj4B0QwS — Fútbol y Política (@FutboliPolitica) July 7, 2026

The celebration also explains the headline, as the Belgian players were seen collectively performing Trump's trademark dance immediately after sealing the 4-1 win, making it appear they were mocking him following Belgium's victory.

Belgium will now continue their World Cup campaign in the quarter-finals, where they are set to face Spain after Spain defeated Portugal earlier on Monday.