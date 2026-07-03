Donald Trump's latest walk across an airfield in North Dakota on Wednesday 2 July has ignited fresh speculation over his health, after video showed the president appearing to move unsteadily towards Marine One before flying on from a visit to Medora.

The renewed focus on Trump's mobility follows several months in which short video clips of his gait have circulated widely online, each time prompting the White House to insist there is nothing medically wrong with the president. The latest row began after footage from his trip to the new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library was posted on social media and framed as further evidence that something might be amiss.

Trump walks like a guy failing a sobriety test, then labors to get into a helicopter pic.twitter.com/14FwCY25vQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2026

Trump had flown to North Dakota on the first official trip aboard a newly revealed Air Force One aircraft, described in US coverage as a gift from the Qatari royal family. After landing, he was filmed walking across the tarmac towards Marine One. In the clip, he appears to sway slightly from side to side, with a gait that seems to favour his left foot, and he moves more slowly than the two security officers flanking him.

Journalist Aaron Rupar, who shared the video on X, wrote that Trump 'walks like a guy failing a sobriety test, then struggles to get into a helicopter.' That line turned the footage from a routine pool clip into viral fodder. The post quickly amassed comments, including from users identifying themselves as health professionals, offering competing amateur diagnoses of what could explain the president's movement.

White House Hits Back Over Donald Trump Health Speculation

If the commentary unsettled the West Wing, it did not show in the response. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung opted for confrontation rather than reassurance when asked about the Marine One.

'You must be f—ing blind or stupid, because that was a perfect walk,' Cheung told the outlet, dismissing the criticism in language that would once have been unthinkable from a senior government communications official. The expletive-laced defence was not a one-off slip, either. It closely mirrored remarks Cheung made in September 2025, when he used almost identical wording to brush off concerns over a separate video that showed Donald Trump swaying as he boarded Air Force One.

Read more Why Insiders Claim Donald Trump's Mental and Physical Health Are Collapsing Simultaneously Why Insiders Claim Donald Trump's Mental and Physical Health Are Collapsing Simultaneously

The official medical line has remained constant. A report from Trump's latest physical exam, conducted by Navy Capt Sean Barbabella, concluded that the president 'remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.' The White House has repeatedly argued that short, sometimes shaky camera angles are being weaponised by political opponents and partisan commentators to create an illusion of frailty.

That insistence sits uneasily with the sheer volume of footage now under the microscope. In August 2025, Trump was filmed walking unevenly along a red carpet while greeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The clip showed him appearing to adjust his balance as he moved towards the visiting leader. A month later, in September 2025, video from a golf outing at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia appeared to show him dragging his right leg during a round with former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens and Clemens' son, Kacy.

Then in May 2026, another camera trained on the White House lawn captured Trump heading for Marine One in what looked like a zig-zag line rather than a straightforward path. Each time, the sequence was brief, the interpretations expansive, and the official explanation unchanged.

Donald Trump's Own Admissions Complicate The Picture

Trump himself has offered limited detail about his health, acknowledging only issues that can be framed as minor irritations rather than serious concerns. He has said he wears compression socks to deal with swollen ankles and uses makeup to cover bruises on his hands, which he has attributed to frequent handshakes and a daily aspirin regimen.

His most recent medical report went slightly further, noting a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, a circulatory condition that can lead to swelling and discolouration in the legs and hands. Doctors quoted in the report insisted this has not impaired his overall function. Yet for viewers inclined to see every stuttered step as evidence of decline, it adds another layer of ambiguity.

Trump: "They didn't have people that didn't, couldn't, had no idea where they were. They didn't have people that couldn't walk up the steps. See those steps? *crowd is silent* They didn't have people that had no idea where the hell they were." pic.twitter.com/qLhwD9uQNB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2026

There is also a political irony that even some Republicans quietly acknowledge. The sort of slowed movements, awkward stances and occasional closed-eye stills now being dissected in relation to Trump are the same kind of material he and his allies once used relentlessly against former President Joe Biden. Trump branded his predecessor 'Sleepy Joe' and amplified clips of Biden tripping on stairs or appearing dazed at public events.

Critics are circulating photographs that appear to show Trump dozing during cabinet meetings and international summits. Supporters dismiss these as unflattering freeze-frames taken mid-blink. Opponents say they reveal a president whose age and workload are catching up with him. Nothing in the public record conclusively resolves that argument, and nothing has yet emerged to contradict the clean bill of health from Navy Capt Barbabella.

As with Biden before him, what is really playing out is a battle over perception. One side sees a fit, if elderly, president being unfairly caricatured through selective clips. The other sees a leader whose steps are starting to betray the passing years, no matter how robust the paperwork from the White House medical unit. Until and unless more detailed records are released, or the president's mobility changes markedly in public view, the short answer is that nothing is confirmed and the speculation, for now, should be treated with a grain of salt.