A fatal encounter between a federal immigration officer and a motorist in Houston has sparked an urgent inquiry, with the family of the deceased and civil rights groups demanding the immediate release of all available evidence. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 39-year-old Mexican national, was shot and killed by an officer from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during an operation on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.50am on Canal Street in the city's historic East End. According to official statements from the agency, federal agents had attempted to conduct a vehicle stop as part of a 'targeted enforcement operation'. ICE has alleged that Salgado Araujo attempted to evade arrest, claiming he 'weaponised his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer'.

The agency maintained that the officer fired his weapon in self-defence after the motorist allegedly ignored multiple verbal commands and struck an agency vehicle. Salgado Araujo was transported to Ben Taub Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, where he was later pronounced dead.

Family Challenges ICE Account

Salgado Araujo's relatives dispute the agency's portrayal of the incident. His son, Ronaldo Salgado, said his father had left home that morning to collect construction workers before heading to work. In a statement shared publicly, he described his father as 'a hardworking Mexican man' who had spent nearly 35 years living in the United States while supporting his wife and three children.

Ronaldo Salgado also said his father had been pursuing legal authorisation to work in the country through the immigration system.

'My father did not deserve this,' he wrote, adding that the family intends to seek answers about the shooting.

ICE maintains that the shooting followed an immediate threat to an officer's life. Salgado Araujo's family argues that he was travelling to work when he was confronted.

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Pressure Builds for Full Transparency

Federal authorities have opened separate investigations into the shooting.

ICE said the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General is investigating the fatal use of force, while the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Houston Field Office is examining the alleged assault on a federal law enforcement officer. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General have not publicly released any additional findings.

Political leaders representing Houston have called for every piece of evidence connected to the shooting to be preserved.

US Representative Sylvia Garcia said Salgado Araujo's family and local residents 'deserve a complete and transparent accounting' of what happened.

'All available footage, communications, and other evidence should be preserved and reviewed as part of a full and impartial investigation,' Garcia said.

Representative Christian Menefee similarly urged investigators to release their findings publicly once the inquiries are complete.

Civil rights organisations also questioned ICE's initial statement.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) called for 'a full, independent investigation' and the immediate release of evidence surrounding the shooting. LULAC chief executive Juan Proaño stated that the organisation does not 'take DHS at their word', citing previous instances where federal descriptions of fatal encounters were later undermined by video evidence.

The Texas Civil Rights Project demanded accountability and questioned whether racial profiling played any role in the events leading to Salgado Araujo's death.

Earlier Cases Continue to Shape Scrutiny

The Houston shooting arrives at a time of heightened immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump's expanded deportation agenda. It also follows several fatal encounters involving federal immigration officers that have attracted sustained public attention.

Previous official accounts in several ICE-related shootings have later faced challenges after video recordings emerged.

Among them were the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis and the shooting of two Venezuelan men in Oregon, where witnesses or video evidence raised questions about early government descriptions. Last year, federal authorities also said California motorist Ruben Ray Martinez had attempted to strike officers with his vehicle before he was fatally shot, although later footage became part of wider public scrutiny.

Local journalists and eyewitnesses recorded video from the scene, although the footage has not been fully authenticated or publicly assessed by investigators.

Critics have argued that the heightened intensity of current immigration enforcement operations increases the risk of escalation, particularly when officers interact with individuals in residential areas. As the investigations progress, the demand for transparency from Houston's Latino community—particularly within the Magnolia Park neighbourhood—continues to grow.

Whether the evidence will corroborate the official account or shed light on an avoidable tragedy remains to be seen. For now, the federal agencies involved have declined to release additional findings, citing the ongoing nature of the legal proceedings.