Donald Trump suffered an entertaining slip of the tongue in the Oval Office on Monday when he declared himself number one on 'Tic Tac' — the popular breath mint — before clarifying he meant TikTok. What followed was rather more embarrassing than the mispronunciation: the president's claim that he was the most followed person on the platform, with Taylor Swift ranked at number eleven, turning out to be false on both counts.

The Claim That Collapsed Within Minutes

Speaking to reporters on Monday morning, Trump said new figures released approximately two days prior had placed him at the top of TikTok. He framed it as a rhetorical question before delivering his own punchline.

'You know who the number one person on Tic Tac is by far? Trump, me. I'm number one. Taylor Swift was number eleven. I'm number one on TikTok by far,' he told reporters, offering no supporting evidence beyond a reference to an unnamed list.

It took only minutes to check. According to Social Blade, a platform that independently tracks follower statistics across social media, Trump's personal TikTok account has approximately 16.6 million followers. The actual number one account belongs to Khabane Lane, the French-Senegalese content creator better known as Khaby Lame, who has 162.3 million followers. Charli D'Amelio and MrBeast occupy the second and third positions respectively. Trump does not appear in the top ten by any available measure.

Taylor Swift is also absent from the top ten, but not because she ranks below Trump. Her account holds 33.3 million followers, more than double the president's total. His claim that she sits at number eleven was equally unsupported by the published data.

Trump: "You know who the number one person on Tic Tac is by far? Trump. Me. Taylor Swift was number 11." pic.twitter.com/BriJNk4QeL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 6, 2026

What the TikTok Numbers Actually Show

The gap between Trump's claimed position and his actual standing on the platform is striking. Khaby Lame alone has nearly ten times as many followers as the president. Swift, whom Trump placed eleven places below himself, has more than twice his following. The White House's official account, maintained separately from his personal profile, has around seven million followers, which is fewer still.

Social media follower counts are one of the few metrics in public life that are entirely objective, publicly available and updated in real time. On that basis, the president's claim does not survive the most basic scrutiny.

A Complicated Relationship With the Platform He Champions

Trump's relationship with TikTok has been contradictory for years. Congress overwhelmingly passed legislation in 2024 requiring TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance to divest the platform or face a ban from American app stores, citing national security concerns over data privacy and the potential for algorithmic manipulation. Trump himself signed a 75-day extension on his first day back in office to delay the ban while negotiations continued.

The matter was ultimately resolved in September when Trump approved a divestment plan under which TikTok's American operations passed to a new entity involving Oracle, private equity firm Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based MGX in a deal valued at $14 billion.

On Monday, Trump used his claimed TikTok dominance to argue against concerns about Chinese influence on the platform. 'If they influence so badly, I'm saying all things like I love our country, we have to stop Communism,' he said. 'Great American people, tremendous business people, and companies bought it.'

The logic was characteristically Trump: if he is number one, the platform cannot be promoting Chinese interests. The problem, as with the follower count itself, is that the premise does not hold up.