Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed he is backing Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, citing both Lionel Messi's experience and his close political bond with Argentine President Javier Milei.

The Israeli prime minister made the comments during an appearance on the Mojo Podcast, where the conversation briefly shifted from politics to football. Asked which team he was following at the tournament, Netanyahu said he was watching Argentina closely. The host immediately brought up Messi, but Netanyahu first pointed to another reason: Milei.

'Milei is a great friend of Israel,' Netanyahu said, praising the Argentine leader as one of Israel's strongest allies on the world stage. He also spoke approvingly of Milei's economic policies, saying the president had achieved significant results by pursuing a free-market approach.

🚨🚨| JUST IN: Bibi Netanyahu has 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐘 announced he is supporting Argentina in this FIFA World Cup. 🗳️🇦🇷



[@clashreport]pic.twitter.com/zJi1Q6RIg9 — Goals Side (@goalsside) July 9, 2026

Netanyahu later acknowledged Argentina's footballing strength, describing the defending champions as a 'very good team.' He also referred to a 'particularly experienced' player, an apparent nod to Messi, who has remained Argentina's global symbol for nearly two decades.

When the host noted Messi's longevity at the highest level, Netanyahu recalled meeting the footballer during a previous match in Israel. The exchange offered a rare lighter moment for the Israeli leader, whose recent public appearances have largely centred on war, diplomacy and security.

Milei's Israel Ties Take Centre Stage

Netanyahu's Argentina pick also highlighted the unusually close relationship between Israel and Milei's government.

Since taking office, Milei has positioned himself as one of the most openly pro-Israel leaders in Latin America. He has repeatedly expressed support for Israel and pledged to deepen ties between Buenos Aires and Jerusalem. That political alignment appeared to matter as much to Netanyahu as Argentina's World Cup form.

🚨🗣Israeli minster to Javier Milei:



"Please bring the 4th Cup to Argentina."



Benjamin Netanyahu: "I approve."



🇦🇷🇮🇱pic.twitter.com/OH57KS7neL — The Touchmine | 𝐓 (@TouchmineX) June 22, 2026

His remarks turned what could have been a simple football answer into a reminder of how sport and diplomacy often overlap on the global stage.

Argentina Survive Nervy Knockout Tests

Argentina's tournament has not been as smooth as many expected.

La Albiceleste entered the 2026 World Cup as defending champions and were tipped to cruise through the early knockout rounds. Instead, they had to fight hard for back-to-back 3-2 wins over Cape Verde and Egypt.

The Egypt match proved especially controversial. After their last-16 defeat, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said his side had been 'treated unfairly' and suggested the world champions may have benefited from favourable treatment.

'Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition,' Hassan said. 'Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running.'

FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina later defended officials against claims of bias, warning that such accusations could become dangerous for referees and their families.

Argentina's Route Draws Scrutiny

Argentina's path has also sparked debate because of the tournament draw. The top four ranked nations, France, Argentina, Spain and England, were placed in separate quarters, meaning they could not meet before the semi-finals if they topped their groups.

Argentina now face Switzerland in the quarter-finals, while Spain take on Belgium and France meet Morocco. Some fans say that Argentina appear to have received the kindest route among the major contenders.

For Netanyahu, though, the choice seems clear. Between Milei's pro-Israel politics, Argentina's star power and Messi's enduring pull, the Israeli prime minister has found his team for the 2026 World Cup.