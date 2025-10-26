Twitch streamer Mizkif, whose real name is Matthew Rinaudo, has been accused by fellow content creator Emiru of sexual assault, psychological abuse, stalking and harassment during a recent broadcast.

The allegations surfaced on Saturday during a Kick livestream. The claims have sent shockwaves through the streaming community, where both personalities command large audiences.

At the time of writing, no legal complaint or police report related to the matter has been confirmed.

Emiru's Allegations in Detail

In her Kick broadcast, Emiru alleged that Mizkif had kissed her without consent and attempted to climb on top of her, claiming she screamed for him to stop. She said the incident left her terrified and alleged it marked the beginning of ongoing psychological abuse.

'I've spent the last year of my life cutting him off and building a new life with people that actually care about me. I've been trying to move on peacefully without causing any drama. I did not want to do this, but it's clear I need to speak up,' Emiru said.

She then later shared that during the disturbing incident, 'he started kissing me, and I let him. Suddenly, he tried to climb on top of me. I screamed, and he jumped off. He said, "I feel weird now, like I did something wrong," and then immediately left without checking if I was okay.'

Emiru further claimed that Mizkif engaged in stalking and harassment, including attempts to contact her after she severed ties. She also accused him of threatening her team during TwitchCon 2025, alleging he tried to intimidate her colleagues following their falling-out.

The accusations, described by Poprant as 'explosive', were made live in front of thousands of viewers and have since spread rapidly across social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

Twitch streamer Emiru has accused Mizkif of psychological and domestic abuse, stalking, harassment, sexual assault and more pic.twitter.com/PabiDbf7uW — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 25, 2025

Mizkif's Silence and Community Reactions

As of late October 2025, Mizkif has not responded publicly to the allegations. His Twitch channel remains active, though fans have flooded social platforms demanding clarification or a statement.

Several commentators within the gaming and esports community have called for caution until verified information becomes available.

Neither OTK nor Twitch has released an official statement regarding Emiru's claims.

Online reaction has been deeply divided. Some viewers have voiced support for Emiru, while others have urged restraint, citing the absence of legal evidence. Hashtags such as #Mizkif and #Emiru have trended globally on X as fans dissect the pair's past collaborations and public appearances.

Who Are Mizkif and Emiru?

Mizkif is a well-known Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and co-founder of the streaming organisation One True King (OTK). Since rising to prominence through his 'Just Chatting' streams, he has become one of the most recognisable figures on the platform, often collaborating with other major streamers.

Emiru, also a prominent online personality, is a cosplayer and gaming creator who previously worked under the OTK banner before transitioning to Kick, Twitch's main streaming rival. The two creators shared professional ties and were known to be close, which has made the fallout between them a focal point of online discussion.

Mizkif has faced controversy before. In 2022, he was suspended from OTK following accusations that he had downplayed another streamer's sexual assault case involving a friend. The organisation later reinstated him after an independent law firm found no direct evidence that he had attempted to cover up any wrongdoing.