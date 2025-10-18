What should have been an ordinary TwitchCon meet-and-greet turned into one of the platform's most talked-about controversies. During a session in San Diego, popular Twitch streamer and cosplayer Emiru, whose real name is Emily Schunk, was attacked by a male attendee who appeared to grab and attempt to kiss her neck without consent.

The Shocking Moment On Stage

Security quickly intervened, pulling the man away as a visibly shaken Emiru was escorted offstage. The moment, captured by multiple fans on their phones, spread like wildfire across X and Reddit. But what truly shocked the internet wasn't just the attack — it was what people noticed when the clip was slowed down.

Viewers began to claim they saw the man holding something small in his hand. Some insisted it looked like a knife or even a needle. Others speculated the incident might have been an attempted stabbing disguised as an assault.

So some freak just assaulted Emiru at @TwitchCon . This behavior is fucking disgusting. I’m amazed that she still came back to finish the Meet and Greet line, honestly she deserves the utmost of respect. THIS HAS TO STOP!!!@EmiruUpdatess @emiru pic.twitter.com/pyO2QHQ9Pv — BaconCrumbz 🥓 @TwitchCon SD (@BaconCrumbz) October 18, 2025

Fans Outraged Over Security

The online backlash was immediate. Many fans expressed outrage at what they saw as a massive failure of TwitchCon's security measures.

'This is painfully disgusting to watch, unacceptable levels of security for one of Twitch's biggest creators.' one fan wrote on X.

Others pointed out that Twitch had promised tighter safety measures this year, yet the incident still happened in front of hundreds of people.

Several fans also noted that the man appeared to walk away freely after the altercation, raising questions about how he was handled by staff and whether authorities were properly involved.

this is painfully disgusting to watch



unacceptable levels of security for one of twitch’s biggest creators



the fact that this happened and the attacker didn’t get folded and put in cuffs is so beyond me



feel bad for emiru man https://t.co/9l8gX0S8MX — Hasan (@therealhasan_) October 18, 2025

Twitch busy spending money on this while streamers get harassed at their meet and greets — Smokey (@Smokey_TV) October 18, 2025

You failed to enforce your rules online, and you've failed to protect your streamers offline. You're genuinely such a farcical organization. — Gerrewyn (@gerrewyn) October 18, 2025

Twitch Faces Scrutiny

Twitch released a statement after the video went viral. 'We have increased security at the Meet & Greet attendee check-in point and will have additional security personnel surrounding participating streamers,' the company said.

Twitch confirmed that an individual responsible for failing to manage the situation had been 'banned indefinitely from Twitch, both online and in-person events.'

But that did little to calm fans. Many were still angry that Emiru had to experience such an invasion of privacy at an event meant to celebrate her work. Some even questioned whether Twitch had learned anything from past harassment incidents, particularly those targeting female creators.

The safety and security of all those attending TwitchCon is our highest priority. The behavior displayed by the individual involved in the incident yesterday involving a high profile streamer was completely unacceptable and deeply upsetting.



In line with existing TwitchCon… — Twitch (@Twitch) October 18, 2025

A Pattern Of Harassment

For Emiru, this was not the first time she had been targeted in public. Earlier this year, she, along with fellow streamers Valkyrae and Cinna, was harassed and followed by a man while livestreaming in Los Angeles. That experience had already made her fans anxious about her safety — and this latest attack only reignited those fears.

In a separate video posted to X after the incident, Emiru was seen returning to the meet-and-greet later that day, reportedly completing her event with fans despite what had happened.

Her quiet resilience earned her praise across the community, but the questions surrounding TwitchCon's safety remain.

Just hours before the incident, Twitch's head of community, Mary Kish, had told Mashable that educating streamers about harassment was a top priority and that ensuring safe spaces for creators was crucial. Now, those words seem bitterly ironic.

As of now, neither the identity of Emiru's attacker nor the true nature of what he was holding has been confirmed by police. The LAPD has yet to release a formal statement, fuelling speculation online that the incident may have been more dangerous than initially believed.

What began as an innocent meet-and-greet has spiralled into a viral controversy — one that raises serious questions about the safety of TwitchCon, the accountability of event organisers, and whether the attack on Emiru was simply assault... or something far more sinister.