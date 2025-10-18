A security breach at TwitchCon 2025, where popular streamer Emiru was assaulted during a meet-and-greet in San Diego, has sparked widespread concern over safety at major fan conventions.

Footage shows a male attendee approaching the stage and attempting unsolicited physical contact before being restrained by security. The video spread rapidly online, prompting questions about how the breach occurred and whether event safeguards were adequate.

It also triggered intense speculation about the attacker's identity, with some social media users claiming the man was 'MarkyNextDoor', believed to be the bodyguard of American musician d4vd. No official confirmation has linked the suspect to d4vd or any professional security team.

The TwitchCon Assault and Identity Rumours

The incident occurred during Emiru's scheduled fan session. Security intervened quickly and removed the man from the venue. Shortly afterwards, users on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit circulated claims that the alleged attacker was 'MarkyNextDoor', said to work for d4vd as a bodyguard. No verified evidence supporting that claim has surfaced.

According to The Economic Times, neither police nor d4vd's representatives have issued any statement naming the suspect or confirming a connection to the artist's team. Despite this, screenshots and posts across fan communities helped the rumour gain traction, drawing millions of views within hours.

Examining the Claims

Several factors have lent the speculation momentum. TwitchCon attracts high-profile streamers, musicians and their security teams, making the presence of bodyguards plausible. Some users also argued that the man's appearance resembled images circulated under the name 'MarkyNextDoor'.

Yet no verifiable documentation, police report or venue statement links that alias to the person detained at the event. The name itself may simply refer to a social media persona rather than a professional security identifier. Major outlets covering the assault have avoided repeating or endorsing the claim.

Some online users alleged that the attacker carried a knife, though this has not been confirmed by police or event organisers. Reporters have urged caution, noting that premature claims risk spreading misinformation and hindering investigations. With no official verification, the rumour remains unproven as Twitch and law enforcement address the broader security fallout.

So some freak just assaulted Emiru at @TwitchCon . This behavior is fucking disgusting. I’m amazed that she still came back to finish the Meet and Greet line, honestly she deserves the utmost of respect. THIS HAS TO STOP!!!@EmiruUpdatess @emiru pic.twitter.com/pyO2QHQ9Pv — BaconCrumbz 🥓 @TwitchCon SD (@BaconCrumbz) October 18, 2025

Twitch streamer Emiru was assaulted by D4vd’s Bodyguard, MarkyNextDoor during her meet and greet at TwitchCon. pic.twitter.com/0JjUFnu9eR — MarkyUpdates (@Markysacreep) October 18, 2025

Twitch Responds and Security Tightened

In a statement posted on X, Twitch condemned the behaviour as 'completely unacceptable and deeply upsetting'. The company said law enforcement and event security were on site and responded immediately, adding that the individual had been banned indefinitely from TwitchCon and all Twitch platforms and events.

'The safety and security of all those attending TwitchCon is our highest priority,' the statement read. Twitch confirmed it is coordinating with Emiru's team and cooperating fully with police. Security has since been tightened, including stricter entry checks, additional personnel around participating creators and restrictions on guest access.

'It's really important to us that our creators enjoy their experience at TwitchCon and feel safe,' Twitch added. 'We regret that their experience was disrupted by this horrible incident.'

The safety and security of all those attending TwitchCon is our highest priority. The behavior displayed by the individual involved in the incident yesterday involving a high profile streamer was completely unacceptable and deeply upsetting.



In line with existing TwitchCon… — Twitch (@Twitch) October 18, 2025

Safety Fears For Creators

The case has reignited debate about the safety of online creators at public events. Emiru and other streamers, including Valkyrae and Cinna, have previously reported stalking and harassment during live broadcasts. Following the assault, fans questioned whether stronger safeguards and faster security responses are needed.

At present, there is no confirmed evidence that Emiru's alleged attacker is 'MarkyNextDoor' or connected to d4vd's team. While speculation continues online, verified information remains limited. The assault has, however, renewed scrutiny of event security and highlighted the vulnerability of public figures navigating both digital and real-world spaces.