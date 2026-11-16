Molly-Mae Hague says she went 'way too far' with facial filler as a teenager, recalling cheap 'Kylie Jenner packages' she said were offered to her. In a YouTube vlog, the influencer said the treatments left her unable to recognise herself at 20.

She also said she was fortunate to have the filler dissolved. Hague has spoken about having lip and jaw filler, as well as composite bonding veneers, during a period when she felt cosmetic treatments were readily available to young people.

'I went way too far with my filler, and literally looked like an Xbox controller,' she said. Hague recalled packages being sold 'left, right and centre', including one priced at £180.

She said she was shocked by how readily young people could access the treatments. 'I'm just lucky I was able to dissolve it because could you imagine if I wasn't, I would have permanently ruined my face,' she said.

Molly-Mae Hague's Filler Treatments

Hague said she had around 5ml of filler in her lips, and her last top-up was in 2019. She began having the filler dissolved in 2020, after facing criticism about her appearance following Love Island.

The clinics and practitioners involved were not named in the vlog. The specific sales pitches she described cannot be independently verified from her account alone.

The law has since changed. In England, it has been illegal since October 2021 to administer Botox or dermal filler to under-18s for cosmetic purposes. That restriction post-dates the period Hague was describing, though her account does not establish when or where each treatment took place.

Hague said the experience left her 'extremely scarred' and wary of further cosmetic procedures. She said the only treatment she currently gets is forehead Botox every six months, and that she is not considering more filler.

Why She Is Avoiding Further Filler

Instead, Hague recently tried a non-invasive radiofrequency facial for skin tightening. She said it involved no needles and caused no pain, and that she could see a lift afterwards.

Six sessions were recommended, she said, adding that viewers should 'always read the small print'. Hague's comments describe her own experience and do not establish what results other people might see.

She said her Botox practitioner suggested radiofrequency after she asked about alternatives. Hague also said she believed filler had become less common in recent years, as more non-injectable treatments had become available. That is her personal impression, rather than evidence of a wider trend.

Her comments came weeks after she spoke about feeling in an 'identity crisis' following the birth of her second child, Midas, in June. She attributed her darker hair regrowth to pregnancy hormones and said she still saw herself as blonde.

Hague Reflects on Motherhood

In an Instagram post, Hague said she found the newborn stage easier the second time around than with her first child, daughter Bambi. She said knowing difficult days would pass had given her perspective.

She described finding Bambi's newborn period overwhelming, writing that she had once feared she would 'never sleep again' or have a moment to herself. With her second child, she said, she understood that difficult stages were temporary.

Hague's comments about filler and motherhood appeared separately, but both touched on changes to her appearance and life after having children. She has said she would now rather explore treatments without injectables.