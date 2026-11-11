A former housekeeper alleges she was bitten by a dog, exposed to pepper spray and locked inside Kylie Jenner's closet for more than an hour. Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on 5 November, claiming she suffered injuries and was denied help while working at Jenner's properties.

It is the fourth lawsuit filed by a former member of Jenner's household staff in seven months. Amaya accuses Jenner, her companies and several staff members of disability discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination and labour violations. The allegations have not been proven in court, and Jenner's attorney has rejected them.

Kylie Jenner Lawsuit Alleges Injuries at Work

Amaya says she began working at Jenner's properties in March 2025. She alleges that an unsecured pepper spray canister discharged into her eyes and face in September, while she was cleaning a laundry room drawer. The complaint says she suffered blurred vision, burning, itching, dryness and a persistent sand-like sensation.

The following month, Amaya alleges, a dog bit her while she cleaned a doghouse at one of the properties. She says she reported the injury but received no meaningful assistance and bought over-the-counter medication herself. She also claims she was told to leave rooms or stay out of sight because Jenner did not want to see her.

The complaint describes a separate incident involving Jenner's closet. Amaya says supervisor Laura Dooley told her to enter using a passcode, but she became trapped inside for more than an hour. According to the filing, Dooley laughed and mocked her when she phoned in a panic.

'No one is at the house that can let you out and I cannot give the password to anyone else, you just have to wait,' Dooley allegedly told her. Amaya says she remained inside until someone came to release her. The account has not been tested in court.

Pay Dispute and Jenner's Response

Amaya alleges she was paid $40 (£30) an hour in cash, usually worked six days a week and did not receive overtime pay. She also says she travelled between properties without mileage reimbursement or payment for travel time.

She says she was dismissed on 6 February 2026, shortly after asking why another housekeeper received mileage reimbursement when she did not.

Her lawyer, Della Shaker, said the case raised concerns about domestic workers being afraid to challenge powerful employers. 'No one should fear speaking the truth,' she said in a statement quoted by Page Six.

Jenner's attorney, Michael Rhodes, rejected the claims. He said the lawsuits were brought by the same lawyer and accused her of seeking publicity for 'an unwarranted payday'. 'We'll defend these meritless cases vigorously and look forward to telling our side of the story,' he said.

Three Earlier Kylie Jenner Staff Lawsuits

Amaya's case follows lawsuits filed by former housekeepers Angelica Hernandez Vasquez and Juana Delgado Soto in April, and by a former private chef identified as Jane Doe in June. Shaker represents all four women, and several complaints name some of the same companies and staff.

Vasquez alleged discrimination linked to her Salvadoran background, Catholic faith and immigration status. Soto accused Jenner and her companies of discrimination, harassment and retaliation. Both lawsuits also included allegations of employment and labour violations.

The former chef alleges she was dismissed after suffering a miscarriage while working during a high-risk pregnancy. Jenner's legal team has challenged her request to remain anonymous. A hearing on that issue is scheduled for 28 January 2027.