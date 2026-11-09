A Welsh woman who found a practitioner offering filler injections on Facebook says the treatment left her needing emergency surgery and caused permanent facial scars.

Helena Collard, 59, described developing a potentially life-threatening infection following the procedure at a home in Newport, Wales, during an appearance on ITV's This Morning on 26 October 2026.

Collard said she wanted to improve her appearance after losing weight left her feeling 'old and wrinkly'. Having never undergone cosmetic injections, she contacted a practitioner through Facebook and arranged an appointment for the following day.

Filler Injections Leave Helena Collard Needing Emergency Surgery

Collard told ITV that she received no paperwork or aftercare instructions at the appointment. Unfamiliar with cosmetic procedures, she said she did not realise what a proper consultation should involve.

Within days, her face became increasingly swollen and painful. She contacted the practitioner, who reportedly reassured her that the reaction was normal, but her condition continued to deteriorate.

'I couldn't even leave the house,' Collard said, describing how the swelling and discomfort made everyday activities difficult. She eventually struggled to eat and drink, prompting her to seek hospital treatment.

According to ITV's account, Collard developed facial cellulitis, a serious skin infection that can lead to life-threatening complications.

Collard said doctors performed emergency surgery after determining that dissolving the filler was not appropriate. Surgeons instead made incisions around the injection sites to treat the infection.

'They cut every area that was injected because it was full of infection,' she recalled.

The operation left her with what she described as permanent facial scarring. However, the precise medical cause of the infection has not been independently established.

According to published coverage of the ITV interview, the practitioner said he never intended to cause injury and supported raising awareness of filler allergies. His response does not establish that an allergic reaction caused Collard's infection.

Dr Amiee Vyas, a skin health specialist who appeared alongside Collard, warned that injectable cosmetic procedures require medical expertise, including knowledge of anatomy and infection prevention.

Filler Injections Face Greater Scrutiny Over Cosmetic Safety Rules

Collard's experience has emerged amid mounting concerns about cosmetic treatment standards across Britain.

On 4 November, the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee warned that regulation had failed to keep pace with developments in the beauty industry.

MPs recommended restricting high-risk procedures, including liquid Brazilian butt lifts, liquid breast augmentation and genital fillers, to appropriately qualified medical professionals working in licensed premises.

Those recommendations have not yet become law and do not amount to a blanket ban on facial fillers.

The UK government is separately consulting on restrictions for high-risk cosmetic procedures in England. Wales operates a different licensing framework covering tattooing, piercing, acupuncture and electrolysis, but not dermal filler injections.

The NHS advises prospective patients to check practitioners' qualifications, experience and insurance before booking. It also recommends discussing potential complications, products used and aftercare arrangements.

Collard has urged others to research practitioners carefully rather than relying solely on social media advertisements. Her warning comes as MPs seek stronger training standards and clearer routes for reporting injuries associated with cosmetic treatments.