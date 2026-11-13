An eight-year-old shelter dog named Scooby narrowly escaped euthanasia after a prospective foster carer stepped forward shortly before his scheduled deadline.

In a video shared by Good Tails Rescue, a Southern California-based nonprofit organisation dedicated to saving shelter dogs, Scooby approaches the camera and appears to plant a kiss on the lens. The heartwarming moment followed months in kennels and a last-minute intervention that secured him a foster home.

Scooby Escapes Euthanasia at the Last Minute

With an 8 a.m. deadline looming, a prospective foster carer contacted the non-profit oraganisation to offer Scooby a place in her home, setting in motion the effort to secure his release from the shelter.

According to the Good Tails Rescue, she immediately completed and returned a foster application before speaking with a rescue representative about Scooby's background and specific needs. The conversation covered his history, the importance of patience, and the time he would need to adjust after leaving the shelter.

There was also one crucial requirement: Scooby had to be the only dog in his new household. The woman confirmed that she and her mother could provide that environment, allowing the rescue to move forward with arrangements for his care.

Rescued Dog Shares a Sweet Moment With Rescuers

Good Tails Rescue shared a short video of Scooby walking along a pavement outside the shelter. The footage opens with an on-screen question: 'Who narrowly missed getting put down today??'

Another caption introduces the dog with the playful words, 'Issa me Scooby.' Scooby then walks directly towards the camera, bringing his face close to the lens before appearing to give it a kiss.

The footage captured a lighter moment after the last-minute rescue, offering viewers a glimpse of the dog whose future had been uncertain just hours earlier. The name and location of the shelter where Scooby was scheduled to be euthanised were not disclosed. The organisation shared the footage through its social media account, @goodtailsrescue.

Foster Family Steps Up for Scooby

Good Tails Rescue also praised the prospective foster carer's commitment to meeting Scooby's needs. 'And when we say she was committed, WE MEAN IT!' the organisation wrote, highlighting her willingness to provide a suitable home. 'No hesitation, no excuses. Just a genuine willingness to give this boy the environment he needs to succeed,' they added.

The organisation described the moment as a reminder of why saving shelter dogs matters: 'Scooby will finally get to experience what it means to feel safe, to rest without the constant noise and stress of kennels, and to be loved unconditionally. From being hours away from losing his life to having a family waiting to welcome him home. THAT is what rescue is all about.'

A Second Chance Draws Support

The non-profit organisation also said it planned to share an Amazon Wishlist to help provide supplies and continued care as Scooby adjusts to his new surroundings. The post drew an outpouring of support online.

'Yayyyy Scooby!!!! Thank you, CJ and foster! Happy life buddy!' one person wrote. Another thanked those who helped save him, writing, 'A million blessings to all who made this happen. That baby deserves the world. They all do.'