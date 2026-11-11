Hollywood actress Megan Fox has confronted persistent speculation regarding her aesthetic transformations, detailing her surgical history and firmly denying rumours of facial lifting and body contouring.

During an extensive appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alexandra Cooper, the 39-year-old performer candidly outlined the specific enhancements she has undergone, acknowledging that public judgement was inevitable despite her desire to dismantle societal taboos.

'I'm just going to go through all the things that I've done', Fox stated. 'I feel like there's this stigma, and I'm not going to win. However, I hope it sets some people free'.

Fox revealed that she underwent her first conservative breast augmentation in her early twenties before undergoing corrective surgery following the nursing of her three elder children shared with former husband Brian Austin Green.

While confirming a rhinoplasty and referencing an unidentified surgical treatment that she deliberately withheld from public knowledge, the Transformers star dismissed claims that she had ever received buccal fat removal, liposuction, or surgical facelifts.

The reflections have attracted renewed public scrutiny following the arrival of her fourth child, daughter Saga Blade, with partner Machine Gun Kelly in March 2025, offering a rare glimpse into the star's ongoing struggle with severe body dysmorphia amidst intense celebrity visibility.

Megan Fox Details Her Breast Augmentation

Fox placed her first breast augmentation at the age of 21 or 22 and described the initial operation as conservative. She later underwent further breast surgery after breastfeeding her children.

She described her breasts as having been 're-done after I was done breastfeeding my kids'.

During the interview, Fox identified her bust size as 32D and joked about wanting a 'stripper' chest. That description belongs to her account at the time of the podcast appearance and should not be read as a new statement about her present breast size.

The remarks have been revisited alongside speculation about her appearance since she welcomed her fourth child in March 2025.

Procedures Megan Fox Denied Having

Fox was explicit when addressing suggestions that she had undergone facial lifting procedures.

'I've never had a facelift of any kind', she stated. 'No mid facelift, no lateral brow lift. Although I would like one...and no regular brow lift'.

Her expression of interest in a lateral brow lift was distinct from her account of the procedures she had completed. She denied having undergone one, without announcing plans for treatment.

The Transformers actress also denied buccal fat removal, liposuction and body contouring. Those denials are relevant to the discussion surrounding her appearance, but the quoted remarks do not contain an explicit denial naming a Brazilian butt lift.

'I'll never have any fat removed...I will only ever put fat in, I will never take fat out—which leads me to, I've never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that'.

Megan Fox Discusses the Limits of Disclosure

Fox has also spoken about experiencing body dysmorphia and feeling that she does not see herself as others do.

Her decision to disclose cosmetic work was made with the expectation that openness would not necessarily resolve the criticism. She nevertheless expressed hope that discussing the subject could allow others to feel less constrained by its stigma.

There was also information she chose to retain. Fox disclosed another procedure during the interview but declined to identify it.

Fox maintained that achieving peace with one's physical form remains an evolving internal journey that cosmetic surgery alone cannot complete.

Her candid reflections continue to serve as a reference point in broader cultural debates regarding transparency and cosmetic modification in the entertainment industry.