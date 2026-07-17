Moonshot AI has captured the attention of developers worldwide after unveiling Kimi K3, its latest flagship artificial intelligence model, which is already drawing comparisons with some of the industry's leading systems.

Boasting frontier-level benchmark results, 2.8 trillion parameters and a one million-token context window, Kimi K3 is being positioned as one of the most ambitious open-source AI models to date.

As excitement builds, many are searching for details about Kimi K3's release date, pricing and standout features that could reshape the competitive AI landscape.

Kimi K3 Release Date Confirmed

Moonshot AI has confirmed that the full Kimi K3 model weights will be released by 27 July 2026, allowing developers to inspect, modify and run the open-source model independently.

Until then, the company said it is working closely with inference partners and members of the open-source community to ensure the launch is reliable across different platforms.

Alongside the release, Moonshot AI plans to publish a technical report covering the model's architecture, training process and evaluation.

Although Kimi K3 has already generated significant interest following its announcement, developers currently have limited access to the underlying model, making independent verification of its capabilities possible only after the scheduled release.

Kimi K3 Pricing and Availability

Moonshot AI is offering Kimi K3 at approximately $12 (around £9) per million tokens, placing it closer to premium AI offerings than the deeply discounted pricing often associated with Chinese AI models.

While the company has adopted an open-source strategy by committing to release the model weights, it has not yet announced consumer subscription plans or broader commercial pricing beyond its API costs.

The pricing reflects Moonshot AI's ambition to compete directly with frontier AI systems rather than focusing solely on affordability.

Kimi K3 Features Set a New Benchmark

Read more 21-Year-Old Startup Founder Burned $30,000 on AI Tokens in 30 Days: 'It Was Worth It' 21-Year-Old Startup Founder Burned $30,000 on AI Tokens in 30 Days: 'It Was Worth It'

Kimi K3 is the world's first open-source AI model in the three-trillion-parameter class, featuring 2.8 trillion parameters.

It is built on Kimi Delta Attention (KDA), a hybrid linear attention mechanism, alongside Attention Residuals, both of which are designed to improve information flow across longer sequences and deeper models.

The model also includes native visual understanding, enabling it to process both text and images, while its one million-token context window allows it to handle exceptionally large volumes of information within a single prompt.

Moonshot AI also introduced improvements to its Mixture of Experts architecture through the Stable LatentMoE framework, which activates just 16 of 896 available experts for each task.

According to the company, these architectural and training advances deliver roughly 2.5 times the scaling efficiency achieved by its previous K2 model.

Built for Coding and Knowledge Work

One of Kimi K3's biggest selling points is its focus on long-horizon coding tasks.

Moonshot AI said the model can complete extended engineering workflows with minimal human supervision while understanding large codebases and coordinating terminal tools.

The model also combines software engineering with visual reasoning, making it suitable for workflows involving game development, front-end engineering and computer-aided design.

Beyond coding, Moonshot AI said Kimi K3 delivers improvements in production-oriented knowledge work.

Internal evaluations found stronger performance across recurring user-agent collaboration tasks, suggesting broader gains in handling complex reasoning and professional workflows.

Early Benchmarks Fuel Interest in Kimi K3

Interest in Kimi K3 accelerated after early benchmark results suggested the model performs competitively against several leading US AI systems in coding and text-based evaluations.

Its combination of frontier-level performance, open-source availability and advanced architecture has made it one of the most closely watched AI releases of the year.

Even so, independent experts are expected to conduct broader real-world testing once the model weights become publicly available later this month.

Until then, Kimi K3 remains an early but significant milestone in the rapidly evolving race to build increasingly capable open-source AI models.