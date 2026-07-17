Ryan Hurst could be forced out of his role as Kratos in the Prime Video God of War series after sustaining a serious on-set injury during filming. The actor tore his bicep in a stunt on 16 July, a development that has prompted speculation about whether the production will need to recast the lead character. The series, which adapts the Norse mythology chapters of the popular video game franchise, had been progressing smoothly until this setback.

Production had been underway for several months, with the first on-set images of Hurst as Kratos released in February to positive fan reaction. The incident has left the future of the production in question as studios weigh options for the high-profile project.

Casting Announcement

In January 2026, Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television announced that Hurst would play Kratos in the live-action series. The Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead star had already contributed to the franchise by voicing and performing motion capture for the character Thor in God of War Ragnarök, a role that earned him a BAFTA nomination.

Hurst posted on Instagram at the time: 'Used to play as him. Now I get to be him. Grateful to pick up the axe, and honored by the fans who made this story legendary.' Christopher Judge, who has voiced Kratos since the 2018 reboot, welcomed the casting, stating it was 'a magnificent choice' because Hurst was a gamer who respected the character.

The show, written and showrun by Ronald D. Moore, follows Kratos and his son Atreus in their journey across the Norse realms as they seek to scatter the ashes of Faye. Additional cast members announced included Callum Vinson as Atreus and actors portraying gods such as Odin and Thor.

Production Timeline

Principal photography began on 27 February 2026 in Vancouver under the working title Anaheim Realm. The two seasons are being filmed back-to-back, with the schedule running until April 2027. A five-week hiatus began on 1 July, providing a natural break in the schedule before the injury occurred shortly after.

The production has been based in British Columbia, with locations including North Vancouver parks for outdoor scenes. The injury occurred during a stunt sequence that highlighted the physical demands of portraying the Spartan warrior, who is known for his imposing physique and combat prowess in the games.

The Injury And Potential Recast

Details of the bicep tear emerged soon after the incident, with reports indicating that surgery is required. Recovery from a bicep tendon tear can take several months, potentially conflicting with the remaining filming dates. No official confirmation has been given regarding Hurst's continued involvement or any plans for a recast.

The role requires significant physical performance, including combat and stunt work, which could prove difficult during recovery. The physical nature of the role, involving heavy armour and axe-wielding action, makes a quick return unlikely.

Producers from Amazon MGM Studios and Sony have not commented publicly on the matter as of 17 July. The series has assembled a strong supporting cast, including Callum Vinson as Atreus and other actors in key mythological roles. Any delay or recast would affect the overall timeline for what is one of the most anticipated video game adaptations in recent years.