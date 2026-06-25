Micron has overtaken Tesla in market value after its quarterly revenue soared 346 per cent on surging demand for memory chips that power artificial intelligence data centres. The stunning jump in sales and profits, driven by DRAM and high‑bandwidth memory used alongside advanced AI processors, has turned the long‑cyclical memory maker into one of the most valuable technology companies in the world almost overnight.

Micron's Revenue Surges As AI Demand Drives Record Results

Micron reported fiscal third‑quarter 2026 results that showed the scale of the AI‑driven memory boom. Revenue reached $41.46 billion, up from $9.36 billion a year earlier, a 346 per cent increase in twelve months.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations, with analysts forecasting revenue of roughly $35.69 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $25.11, compared with estimates of $20.49.

The company also posted record profitability, with gross margin reaching 84.9 per cent, compared with 37.7 per cent a year earlier. Operating income rose to $33.7 billion, while operating cash flow reached $25.4 billion.

The main driver behind the surge was demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Data centre revenue accounted for around $25 billion during the quarter, representing about 60 per cent of Micron's total revenue. Enterprise SSD revenue also reached $5 billion as cloud providers expanded their AI computing capacity.

Micron chairman, president and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said the company's results reflected the growing importance of memory in the AI economy.

'Micron's record fiscal Q3 financial results and even stronger outlook for Q4 reflect the strategic value of memory in the AI era,' Mehrotra said. 'Micron is investing at record levels in technology, products and supply to address our customers' rapidly growing demand.'

He added that the company's multi‑year customer agreements would help make future revenue more predictable. 'We believe our multi‑year Strategic Customer Agreements will significantly enhance the durability and predictability of Micron's strong financial performance,' Mehrotra said.

AI Memory Boom Pushes Micron Past Tesla

Micron shares surged following the earnings report, gaining more than 18 per cent and reaching record highs. Market commentary account Bull Theory, which tracks equities and company earnings, said the move pushed Micron's market capitalisation above Tesla's.

'Micron's market cap crossed $1.4 trillion. It is now bigger than Tesla, making Micron the 13th most valuable public company in the world,' Bull Theory wrote on X.

The rally highlights a major change in how investors view the memory industry. For decades, memory chips were considered a highly cyclical business where prices rose during shortages and collapsed when supply recovered.

Micron (MU) overtakes Tesla to become the world’s 11th-largest company as its market cap hits $1,400,000,000,000. pic.twitter.com/3z2s7SSqxg — Stocks World (@anandchokshi19) June 25, 2026

That dynamic is now being challenged by AI demand. Micron's products are critical components in AI systems, particularly the memory required by advanced processors from companies such as Nvidia.

Why Memory Has Become The Bottleneck For AI

The AI boom has created enormous demand for two key types of memory: DRAM and high‑bandwidth memory (HBM). DRAM provides the working memory required by computers and AI systems during processing.

Micron reported strong growth in DRAM demand as data centre operators expanded AI capacity. HBM, meanwhile, is the specialised memory technology used alongside advanced AI chips, including Nvidia's latest AI accelerators.

Unlike traditional memory products, HBM supply remains heavily constrained because production requires advanced manufacturing capabilities. The shortage has given memory manufacturers greater pricing power as technology companies compete to secure supply.

Micron said its HBM products are fully booked through at least 2027 as customers seek long‑term access to the components needed for AI infrastructure.

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Strategic Contracts Hint At A New Micron Business Model

Beyond the headline earnings numbers, investors are also watching Micron's long‑term supply agreements with major customers.

Market analysis account Milk Road AI, which follows artificial intelligence markets, highlighted Micron's Strategic Customer Agreements as a potential shift away from the company's historically volatile business model.

The agreements include long‑term supply commitments, allowing customers to secure memory capacity while giving Micron greater revenue visibility. Historically, memory manufacturers have been exposed to boom‑and‑bust cycles because prices could fall sharply when supply exceeded demand.

The AI infrastructure race is changing that equation as companies compete for guaranteed access to critical components.

Investors Question How Long The AI Memory Boom Can Last

While Micron's results have strengthened the AI investment narrative, some investors remain cautious about whether the current memory cycle can continue. Investor and technology commentator Anthony Pompliano said Micron's fundamentals have improved significantly but noted that some market participants remain sceptical.

'Micron has seen its revenue triple and profit margin double in the last year,' Pompliano wrote on X. 'Fundamentals continue to strengthen, but plenty of pessimists think the memory shock is unsustainable.'

The debate reflects a broader question facing the technology sector: whether AI demand represents a long‑term structural shift or another semiconductor cycle that could eventually cool.

For now, Micron's latest results show that the AI boom is not only benefiting companies building models and processors. It is also reshaping the fortunes of the companies supplying the underlying infrastructure that makes those systems possible.