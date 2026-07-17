Traffic cameras have become more advanced, utilising AI-powered technology to identify possible phone usage among drivers. One recent case ignited controversy after a woman was given a hefty fine despite claiming that her phone was simply lying face-down on her lap while both of her hands were firmly on the steering wheel. The incident reignited discussions over whether automated enforcement is improving road safety or it's becoming too aggressive.

The Fine That Has Everyone Arguing

Krista Campbell, who posts on TikTok as @kristakampz, shared the ticket that she received online as her video quickly became viral, garnering millions of views. 'Just got a $1,250 ticket in the mail for having my phone on my lap face down and both hands on the steering wheel,' Campbell said, surprised to receive a fine.

@kristakampz Is this karma for my red light rage bait ♬ original sound - Krista K

This quickly triggered a viral discussion online, with people divided over whether the violation was justified. 'Over a thousand dollars??? Seems excessive, might I say, cruel and unusual,' one commenter wrote. Meanwhile, another commenter criticised the role of automation in traffic enforcement: 'This is what happens when AI is allowed to write tickets without human intervention.'

Campbell also poked fun at the situation, joking in her caption, 'Is this karma for my red light rage bait?'

Why This Viral Ticket Isn't What Most People Think

Although Campbell's story made headlines across the US, the incident actually took place in Queensland, Australia, where mobile phone laws for drivers are among the toughest in the world. She was fined AUD$1,251 (about US$820) after an AI-assisted mobile phone detection camera captured an image showing her phone resting face-down on her lap.

Under Queensland law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or have it resting on any part of their body, including their lap, even if they are not using it. AI detection cameras are used to identify suspected offences and all images are reviewed by an authorised officer before a penalty is issued.

The case resonated internationally because the same behaviour would not necessarily be illegal elsewhere. Most US distracted driving laws target holding or actively using a phone, rather than simply resting it on a driver's lap, though the rules differ from state to state. UK law prohibits drivers from holding and using a hand-held mobile phone while driving. Drivers may also face prosecution if they are not in proper control of their vehicle.

The Tougher Stance on Phone Use

The backlash over Campbell's ticket comes from a broader push to strengthen efforts to combat dangerous mobile phone use on the road. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving was involved in 3,208 deaths in 2023 and hundreds of thousands of injuries. The National Occupant Protection Use Survey also reports that an estimated 537,000 drivers are using handheld phones at any daylight moment in the United States.

Experts have repeatedly warned that even a short look at the screen can have serious consequences. At a speed of 55 mph, reading a text for five seconds was the equivalent of travelling the length of a football field. However, the rules for enforcement vary widely from place to place, depending on the state.

When Traffic Cameras Start Ticketing

Campbell's ticket is an example of the increasing use of AI-enabled traffic enforcement cameras. Mobile phone detection cameras utilise artificial intelligence to identify suspected offences before images are reviewed by authorised officers.

Read more Can Your Robotaxi Snitch on You? Waymo Reports Teen Passengers To Police for Drinking and Using Toy Guns Can Your Robotaxi Snitch on You? Waymo Reports Teen Passengers To Police for Drinking and Using Toy Guns

As automated enforcement expands, privacy advocates have warned of heightened surveillance and the risk of 'mission creep'. This is how technologies are slowly deployed beyond their intended use. Camera-issued tickets are also raising legal questions on oversight and enforcement rules.

The controversy has brought renewed interest in the role of automated systems in road safety enforcement. As automated enforcement expands, so will calls for human oversight.