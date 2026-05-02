Louis Tomlinson has severed ties with former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik and pulled the plug on their planned Netflix docuseries following a blazing row in the US. The dispute allegedly ended with Malik punching him in the face and 'crossing a line' over a comment about Tomlinson's late mother, according to a source.

The Netflix project had been billed as a soft-launch reunion for the estranged stars, who had reconnected following the death of Liam Payne in October 2024. Tomlinson, 34, and Malik, 33, were said to be fronting a three-part road-trip series across America, their first sustained time together since Malik quit One Direction in 2015. The show, filmed with Netflix cameras in tow, was widely read by fans as a tentative olive branch after years of distance and sometimes frosty public remarks.

Docuseries Unravels After Alleged Fight

The new fallout centres on an incident said to have taken place around six months ago, mid-way through filming the docuseries. An insider claims the pair clashed after Malik made a disparaging remark about Tomlinson's mother, Johannah Deakin, who died from leukaemia in 2016.

'Tension had been building for a while between Louis and Zayn, but the argument that ultimately ended things was deeply personal,' the source told Heat. 'Zayn's comment about Louis' mother really hit a nerve and that's where the line was crossed. They haven't spoken since, and right now, it doesn't look like that's going to change.'

The same insider alleges that the confrontation escalated physically, with Malik 'punching Louis straight in the face' while wearing rings, leaving Tomlinson with a cut to the head and concussion. No police involvement has been reported, and neither singer has publicly commented on the alleged altercation or the reported injury. At the time of writing, the details remain unconfirmed by either camp until an official statement is issued.

Fans, who tend to notice every tiny shift in the former bandmates' online behaviour, have pointed out that Tomlinson no longer follows Malik on Instagram. In a fandom that still pores over decade-old backstage clips, that digital snub has landed almost as heavily as the punch described in the reports.

The Louis Tomlinson–Zayn Malik docuseries appears to have collapsed in the fallout. Originally conceived after the remaining members of One Direction, Tomlinson, Malik, Harry Styles and Niall Horan, were brought together again at Payne's funeral, the show had been framed as a rare, grown-up reconciliation between two men who came of age under extraordinary scrutiny. It was also a business relationship, but for Tomlinson, according to the source, it was clearly much more than that.

'For Louis, this wasn't just a working relationship. These were two people who grew up together, who went through something no one else can really understand. It's heartbreaking – he never wanted it to end like this,' the insider said.

Inside the Breakdown of the Friendship

The implosion of the Tomlinson–Malik friendship has hit especially hard because it briefly seemed to be healing. Their relationship has been fragile since Malik walked away from One Direction in 2015, leaving Tomlinson, Payne, Styles and Horan to continue as a four-piece before the group went on hiatus the following year.

In 2022, Tomlinson admitted they were no longer in touch and did not even have each other's phone numbers. That made their decision to film a joint Netflix series, years later, look like a major thaw. For fans, it carried the weight of a partial One Direction reunion, even without the branding.

Now, with the project reportedly axed, Tomlinson is said to be leaning heavily on his personal life rather than on old band bonds. He has been dating Love Island alum and documentary-maker Zara McDermott since early 2025, and friends suggest she has become central to how he is coping.

'Zara has been his rock through all of this. She's level-headed and knows exactly how to steady him when his emotions start to spiral,' the source said, painting a picture of a man trying to regain his balance while a decade-long friendship unravels in private and in public at the same time.

Malik, meanwhile, is preparing for a global tour and has prompted concern of his own. He recently cancelled an appearance on The Tonight Show citing an undisclosed medical issue, then shared a hospital photo with fans. No cause has been formally confirmed, but the insider describes 'a lot going on with Zayn at the moment' and says he is juggling 'a number of pressures, both personally and professionally.'

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The two narratives now run in parallel rather than intersecting: Tomlinson rebuilding with new support systems, Malik pushing ahead with live plans despite health questions, and a once-hyped Netflix collaboration apparently consigned to the cutting-room floor.

For One Direction loyalists who had allowed themselves to believe in some form of on-screen closure, the suggestion that a single cruel remark and one punch have ended it all may feel brutally familiar. The band's story has always mixed extraordinary success with sudden, jarring exits. This time, though, it is the friendship rather than the group that appears to have walked off stage.