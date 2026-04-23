A chilling twist has deepened the mystery surrounding the death of David Wilcock after an old post resurfaced in which he insisted he was 'not suicidal at all,' fuelling a wave of speculation, grief, and conspiracy theories online.

The 53-year-old UFO writer, long known for his outspoken views on government secrecy and extraterrestrial life, has now become the centre of a growing storm that blends tragedy with unanswered questions.

Authorities in Boulder County confirmed they responded to a mental health crisis call on 20 April, where deputies encountered a man outside a residence holding a weapon. According to official statements, the individual used the weapon on himself shortly after officers arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other individuals were found on the property and officials confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains ongoing, with the coroner expected to determine the official cause and manner of death.

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While initial reports did not immediately name the individual, subsequent confirmations and widespread online reaction have linked the incident to Wilcock. The circumstances of the case, combined with his public profile, have quickly drawn intense scrutiny.

David's Old Tweet

The situation took a dramatic turn after an old message attributed to Wilcock began circulating widely across social media. The post read, 'I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real.'

For many followers, the resurfaced statement has raised difficult questions about the narrative surrounding his death. Supporters have pointed to the post as evidence that something does not fully align, while others caution against drawing conclusions without verified facts.

Adding to the intrigue, Wilcock had appeared in a livestream just days before the incident, expressing gratitude for being alive and acknowledging that he had been going through a difficult period. In the same broadcast, he spoke about fears surrounding missing scientists, stating, 'people are disappearing. Scientists are going missing, it's a bit scary.'

These remarks have since been widely shared, further intensifying speculation across online communities.

I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real. — David Wilcock (@david_wilcock) December 11, 2022

UFO Beliefs and Claims of Hidden Information

Wilcock built a significant following through his work discussing UFOs, ancient civilisations, and alleged government cover ups. He frequently argued that authorities were withholding critical information about extraterrestrial encounters and advanced technologies.

His theories often centred on the idea of a coming 'disclosure event,' where hidden truths about non human intelligence would finally be revealed. Supporters viewed him as a truth seeker pushing against secrecy, while critics dismissed his claims as unproven and speculative.

Following news of his death, these long standing beliefs have re entered the spotlight. Some online users have suggested that his research may have touched on sensitive topics, though there is no official evidence supporting such claims.

Others within the UFO community have urged restraint, emphasising that personal struggles and mental health challenges should not be overshadowed by speculation.

I knew David Wilcock personally …. you guys have no idea how much he would never do this — maro (@ProofofMaro) April 22, 2026

He was about to discuss the missing scientists..... https://t.co/Q0PGLzyqbu — JoeM (@GeneralJoeM17) April 22, 2026

The reaction to Wilcock's death has been swift and emotional. Tributes have poured in from followers who described him as a figure who inspired curiosity and exploration into the unknown.

At the same time, comments from Anna Paulina Luna added further momentum to the discussion after she referenced concerns about scientists dying or going missing, writing that 'something is up'. Her remarks have been widely shared, though they remain separate from official findings.

As the investigation continues, authorities have maintained that the case is being handled through standard procedures. Officials have not indicated any evidence beyond the initial findings linked to the incident.

Despite this, the combination of Wilcock's past statements, his public work, and the emotional response from his followers has ensured that the story continues to gain traction.