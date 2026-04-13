The government's Winter Fuel Payment scheme, designed to help older people with heating costs, could become out of reach for some pensioners. The benefit has long been a lifeline, yet the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has now set stricter rules for 2026-27, meaning some pensioners who previously qualified will no longer receive support.

Eligibility criteria have become more specific, leaving certain groups without financial aid. This year's announcement has sparked debate, particularly around fairness and the income cap. While the scheme, continues to provide relief for millions, the exclusions highlight the government's push to target resources for those most in need.

Eligibility Criteria for Winter Fuel Payments in 2026

The DWP has confirmed that pensioners born on or before 27 June 1960 are generally eligible for a payment between £100 and £300. This range corresponds to the size of the benefit, which depends on the pensioner's circumstances and the date of birth. The payment is aimed at helping cover heating costs during the winter months of 2026 to 2027.

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To qualify, individuals must be residents in England or Wales and meet the specified birth date. The department has stated, 'If you were born before 28 June 1960, you could get between £100 and £300 to help you pay your heating bills for winter 2026 to 2027.' Those eligible will receive a letter in October or November explaining how much they will get. The amount depends on the 'qualifying week', which runs from 21 to 27 September 2026, and on individual circumstances during that period.

Who Will Not Receive the Payment

While many pensioners will benefit, the DWP has outlined five specific groups that will be excluded, even if they earn less than the earnings threshold of £35,000. These exclusions are designed to prevent certain individuals from claiming the payment under specific circumstances.

The first group includes pensioners living outside England and Wales. The second comprises those in hospital receiving free treatment during the qualifying week and the previous year. The third group involves individuals granted permission to enter the UK with restrictions on claiming public funds. The fourth consists of those in prison for the entire week from 21 to 27 September 2026.

The fifth group is more complex: pensioners who receive Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA), or income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and have lived in a care home since 23 June 2025 or earlier. 'You will not be eligible if both of the following apply: you get Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based JSA or income-related ESA and you lived in a care home for the whole time from 23 June 2025 or earlier,' states the DWP.

Income Threshold and Repayment Conditions

In addition to the residence and health conditions, earning more than £35,000 annually will disqualify some pensioners from receiving the benefit. This threshold includes income from the state pension itself. The department has clarified that 'if your income is over £35,000, HMRC will take your Winter Fuel Payment back by either changing your tax code or adding the amount to your Self Assessment tax return.'

This means that high earners within pensioner age will need to refund the payment through their tax process. The policy aims to target support towards those most in need, though it has sparked concern among some pensioners about the fairness of the income cap.

For many, understanding these eligibility rules can help pensioners plan their finances accordingly and avoid any surprises as winter bills rise.