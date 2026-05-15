One of United Kingdom's most elusive fugitives, Simon Dutton, has been arrested in a dramatic seaside swoop in Spain, ending a years-long manhunt for the suspected kingpin of a major cocaine importation network.

The 49-year-old from Bolton was intercepted in La Nucia, near Benidorm, just hours after his name was featured in a fresh international 'UK's Most Wanted' campaign launched by British and Spanish authorities.

The arrest marks a significant victory for the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Spanish Civil Guard. Dutton, who had been wanted by Greater Manchester Police for a recall to prison and serious drug offences, is alleged to have orchestrated large-scale cocaine shipments from the continent to the streets of northern England.

The Joint Operation in La Nucia Led to an Arrest

The breakthrough came on Thursday, 14 May, as part of a coordinated strike between UK and Spanish law enforcement. According to the NCA, Dutton was one of 12 fugitives highlighted in a 'rogues gallery' aimed at flushing out British criminals hiding in expatriate communities.

🚨 A man who featured in the new fugitives campaign launched by the NCA and partners has been arrested in Spain.



After an investigation led by the @guardiacivil, Simon Dutton has been arrested today near Benidorm.



Dutton, who was one of 12 Most Wanted fugitives, is now in… pic.twitter.com/0mU6DtqpvZ — National Crime Agency (NCA) (@NCA_UK) May 14, 2026

Authorities said that the investigation had been launched since November last year. The probe was initially sparked by a tip-off from a parcel delivery service manager in Benidorm, who discovered a suspicious suitcase containing 16kg of cocaine destined for Britain. As the Civil Guard unravelled the logistics of the operation and identified Dutton as a primary suspect living under the radar on the Costa Blanca.

Spanish police said a probe had been launched in November last year following a tip-off from the manager of a parcel delivery service in Benidorm, where a suitcase containing 16kg of drugs were found, destined for the UK.

Who is Simon Dutton?

Originally from Bolton, the 49-year-old has long been a high-priority target for the National Crime Agency and Greater Manchester Police. Standing at 6ft 3in tall with short brown hair, Dutton is easily identifiable by a tattoo of the name 'Rachel' on his left arm and distinct scars on his chin, left hand, and right leg.

Simon Dutton, named as one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives, has been arrested near Benidorm following a joint international operation.



He faces imminent extradition back to Britain to face drug trafficking and money laundering charges. pic.twitter.com/dcqhPCrjB7 — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) May 15, 2026

Dutton's criminal history is rooted in the large-scale distribution of Class A drugs. He was previously sentenced for organising the importation of cocaine from Spain to the UK and was wanted for a recall to prison. Authorities allege that the proceeds from his criminal enterprises were used to fund an extravagant lifestyle for himself and his associates while he used false passports to evade detection across Europe.

A History of Major Cocaine Smuggling

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Dutton's criminal profile suggests a sophisticated operation involving money laundering and the use of false documentation to evade capture. He was previously linked to a cocaine plot where a single police interception uncovered drugs with a street value of approximately £1.5 million (approximately $2 million).

'These are not the people you want in your neighbourhood,' said Rick Jones, the NCA's deputy director of international operations, during the campaign launch in Madrid. 'Criminals will integrate themselves and hide among society, then abuse the trust of those communities.'

He added, 'We are so determined to leave no stone unturned and no safe place for them to do that and offend against the Spanish communities and our own back here,' the BBC reported.

Extradition and Legal Proceedings

During the raids in Benidorm and La Nucia, officers seized cash, forged identity papers, and two vehicles used by the gang. Three other individuals were also taken into custody on suspicion of drug trafficking and document forgery, though they were not featured on the official most wanted list.

#OperacionesGC | Detenido en Alicante uno de los fugitivos más buscados del Reino Unido incluido en la campaña internacional “Most Wanted”



📄Además, se han detenido otras tres personas por tráfico de drogas y falsedad documental



🧑‍🦱Las detenciones han coincidido con la campaña… pic.twitter.com/1tLXu5utQi — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) May 14, 2026

As reported by Sky News, Dutton is currently being held by Spanish authorities and is expected to face a court hearing in the coming days to initiate the international extradition process. If successful, he will be returned to the UK to face charges of cocaine importation, money laundering, and breaching a Serious Crime Prevention Order.

For the residents of Bolton and the wider Greater Manchester area, the arrest brings a close to a chapter involving a man once considered one of the region's most prolific organised crime figures. UK law enforcement continues to work with Spanish counterparts to locate the remaining 11 fugitives named in this week's appeal.