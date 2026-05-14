Michael Gove has admitted to having a crush on Shabana Mahmood. The former senior Conservative made the admission during a recording of BBC Radio 4's Matt Forde Focus Group on 4 April.

He described Mahmood as 'gorgeous' and revealed that he spends quite a lot of his internet browsing time looking at images of the senior Labour politician. The comments have been widely discussed in Westminster circles as of 14 May 2026.

Gove Reveals Admiration During Radio Interview

The interview took an unexpectedly playful turn when the host Matt Forde inquired about any notable crushes among politicians. Gove was quick to name the home secretary, confirming it amounted to both a political crush and something more personal. 'I think she's gorgeous,' he told listeners.

The former cabinet minister emphasised that he frequently browses for photographs of Mahmood. This rare moment of candour from a veteran politician has been picked up by multiple news outlets. An Instagram reel from BBC Radio 4, shared shortly after the broadcast, featured the exchange with the description noting Michael Gove seemingly has a not so secret crush on Shabana Mahmood.

The clip, lasting under a minute, has attracted thousands of views and comments from users across the platform.

Admiration for Mahmood's Political Style

Gove's respect for Mahmood is not new. In September 2025 at the Labour party conference, Gove praised her as delivering the single best case that any government minister has made for the proposed digital identification scheme. As home secretary, Mahmood has implemented a series of reforms aimed at tightening immigration controls.

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This includes a trial offering failed asylum seeker families up to £40,000 ($54,159) to leave the UK voluntarily, part of efforts to cut the high costs associated with asylum accommodation as mentioned in a BBC article.

These policies have positioned Mahmood as a determined operator in a challenging portfolio. The cross-party acknowledgement underscores a level of mutual respect that is rare in today's polarised politics. It also shines a light on Mahmood's rising influence within the Labour government.

Social Media Buzz and Public Response

The revelation has prompted a range of responses across social media platforms. On X, one user described the admission as awful while another noted it as part of a long-standing pattern of admiration for brown women by white men rooted in history.

I love how Michael Gove admits his crush on Shabana Mahmood 🥰

White men being drawn to Brown women isn't a new thing.

During the days of empire, British men stationed in India often found themselves drawn to indian/Brown women...all the injustice of that era, one truth kept… pic.twitter.com/ce6jjTJaPs — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) April 5, 2026

The story has also drawn attention to Mahmood's growing profile, with some commentators suggesting she has leadership potential.

Shabana Mahmood increasingly looks like leadership contest material. Polished, disciplined, camera-ready. Even Michael Gove publicly admitted he admired her. Labour clearly see her as one of the few figures with genuine leadership optics. — Garry Pickles (@garrypickles) May 8, 2026

Home Secretary Mahmood herself responded to the comments with characteristic wit, saying the feeling was not mutual and jokingly warning Gove to watch himself given her armed police protection as reported in a Mirror article. The mixed reactions highlight how such personal revelations can humanise politicians in the eyes of the public. Such moments of personal candour provide a human dimension to the daily grind of political reporting.

The story has not led to any formal responses from either party, but it has certainly enlivened political conversation in recent weeks. The incident highlights how personal admiration can emerge unexpectedly in Westminster. With the story still circulating as of May 2026, Michael Gove admits crush on Shabana Mahmood continues to offer a lighter side to governance.