A British teenager who vanished for six years before being found in rural France has opened up about the moment he began questioning the life he was living with his mother while on the run across Europe.

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Now aged 20, Alex has shared new details in the BBC documentary Kidnapped by Mum, describing how years spent living off-grid with his mother and grandfather eventually led him to realise their lifestyle was 'not normal'.

His comments come more than two years after he was discovered in southern France following a six-year disappearance that sparked an international search.

Alex Batty Disappeared During Family Trip to Spain

Alex Batty was 11 years old when he travelled from the United Kingdom to Spain in September 2017 with his mother and grandfather.

The trip had initially been presented as a family holiday to Marbella. However, Alex never returned to Oldham as planned. His grandmother, Susan Caruana, who had legal guardianship at the time, reported him missing after he failed to come home.

Greater Manchester Police later confirmed that Melanie did not have legal custody of Alex when he was taken abroad. Despite media appeals and a lengthy investigation, authorities were unable to trace the family for years.

Life in Spain and France Raised Concerns for Alex

In the documentary, Alex described living a transient lifestyle across Spain and France while staying away from authorities. He said he was encouraged to keep a low profile by wearing hats and glasses and often remaining indoors.

According to the BBC, Melanie Batty had become influenced by conspiracy theories and followed the 'sovereign citizen' movement, which argues that governments are illegitimate and laws can be ignored.

Alex also revealed he did not attend school during much of the time he was abroad. Instead, he lived in campsites and alternative communities, sometimes surviving on only one meal a day while carrying out manual labour.

Speaking about his upbringing during those years, Alex said he eventually began questioning whether the situation was normal.

The Moment Alex Decided to Leave

Alex said tensions grew between him and his mother as he got older and began challenging her beliefs. While living at a campsite in southwest France, disagreements reportedly became more frequent.

He told the BBC that he spent around six months sleeping in a tent after being unable to stay in his mother's caravan.

The turning point came in 2023 after his mother allegedly discussed plans to move to Finland. Alex decided to leave during the night, writing a goodbye note before setting off alone.

In an effort to protect his mother and grandfather from being located, he reportedly walked for days before eventually hitchhiking through southern France.

How Alex Was Finally Found

Alex's disappearance came to an end in December 2023 when a delivery driver picked him up near Toulouse. After searching his name online, the driver discovered Alex had been missing for nearly six years and contacted authorities.

Alex was taken to the police in Toulouse before returning to the UK, where he reunited with his grandmother in Oldham.

Since returning home, Alex has said his feelings towards his mother remain complicated. While he expressed frustration over his missed education and lost childhood experiences, he also said he still loves both his mother and grandfather.

The documentary also revealed that Alex recently sent a text message to his mother in an attempt to rebuild communication. According to People, Alex has said he is now ready to speak to his mother again after years of separation, following his escape from the life he lived abroad.

Police closed the child abduction investigation in January 2025. Neither Melanie nor David Batty have been charged in connection with Alex's disappearance.