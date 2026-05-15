An American influencer, who previously went viral following her statement about Donald Trump, is once again making headlines for allegedly attacking a family at a London Underground station.

Melissa Rein Lively, 40, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 19 May. Her partner, Philipp Ostermann, 37, has been charged with three public order offences, two of them racially aggravated. He is also set to appear in court on 19 May. The charges have not yet been contested in court.

The Actual Incident

The incident took place at Bond Street Underground station at 19:30 BST on 11 October 2025. A woman reported that she was racially abused and had her hair grabbed as she entered the station with her sister and two young children, one of whom was in a pushchair. The victim tried to defend herself, but the man, believed to be Ostermann, sprayed a substance believed to be pepper spray at the family. The woman, believed to be Lively, also made obscene gestures before both individuals left the scene.

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A Viral Pandemic Video and Thoughts on a Trump Role

Lively previously made headlines following a viral 2020 video where she destroyed a rack of face masks in a supermarket during the COVID-19 pandemic. Four years later, she once again made headlines for declaring that she wanted to be Trump's next press secretary and said that she was close to getting the job.

'I do think I'm going to get it. My sphere of influence goes far beyond people who are paper pushers on the Trump campaign. I work with billionaires. My clients are – I can't even name who I work with. They own half of Palm Beach,' she said.

Relocated to Mar-a-Lago for Trump Job

Previous reports revealed that Lively wanted a role at the White House badly enough that she relocated to Mar-a-Lago. She told Politico that she would not leave the Palm Beach estate owned by the president until she secured the role of press secretary. She later said that she would be open to any senior role at the office of the president, but insisted that press secretary was the best fit for her. Karoline Leavitt was ultimately appointed to the position following Trump's 2024 re-election.

Who is Melissa Rein Lively?

Lively's Instagram account lists her as the founder of an 'anti-woke' PR firm called America First Public Relations. The company provides a PR strategy for America First brands and people who move the needle. Her work account has over 4,000 followers, and the last post was shared in 2024.

Lively also founded another PR agency called The Brand Consortium, which focuses on luxury brands worldwide. The account has fewer than 2,000 followers, and the last post was made years ago. Lively's personal Instagram account has been set to private.

Photos of Lively online show her at Mar-a-Lago alongside fellow associates. She has described herself as a 'publicity guru, political TV pundit and viral sensation known for breaking the Internet on a regular basis.'

Lively previously worked as a TV reporter and has described herself as a leader, consultant, fundraiser and connector across a variety of industries. She also appeared on Real America's Voice News.