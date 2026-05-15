Prince Harry's lengthy piece about antisemitism has drawn mixed reception from supporters and critics.

Prince Harry addressed the concerning rise of antisemitism in the UK, including a surge of violence targeting local Jewish communities. In his extensive piece in The New Statesman, the Duke of Sussex also admitted that he is 'acutely aware' of 'past mistakes.'

He was referring to a photograph of him in a Nazi uniform and swastika armband in 2005, a costume he wore at a party thrown by Olympic show jumper Richard Meade. The photo made the rounds across publications including The Sun, causing controversy and public outcry. Prince Harry was 20 at the time.

Prince Harry Addresses His 'Past Mistakes'

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'I am acutely aware of my own past mistakes – thoughtless actions for which I have apologised, taken responsibility and learned from,' he wrote. 'That experience informs my conviction that clarity matters now more than ever, at a time when confusion and the distortion of truth are doing real harm – even when speaking plainly is not without consequence.'

'It requires responsibility from all of us,' he asserted. 'We cannot answer injustice with more injustice. If we do, we don't end the cycle, we extend it. The only way to break it is to refuse to pass it on.'

Prince Harry's statements drew mixed reception, some criticising his attempt to link previous Royal controversies to his current advocacy.

'He is aware of his own mistakes? Of wearing a certain uniform then in his book blaming his brother and sister in law? That mistake?' one user commented via Express. 'I don't know who wrote this however it wasn't him, and I think this had been done to try and make him look like he cares when I don't think that he does.'

Prince Harry 'Deeply Troubled' by Rise of Antisemitism Incidents

The UK raised the national terror threat level to 'severe' in light of recent events. In his article, Prince Harry noted the recent attacks against Jews in Manchester and London as evidence. He also called on those criticising the events in the Middle East to be unequivocal in their protest.

'Across the country, we are seeing a deeply troubling rise in anti-Semitism. Jewish communities – families, children, ordinary people – are being made to feel unsafe in the very places they call home,' he stated. 'That should alarm us, but also unite us. Because hatred directed at people for who they are, or what they believe, is not protest. It is prejudice.'

Prince Harry did not mention Israel by name in his piece, emphasising the importance of 'legitimate' criticism of an unnamed government instead. 'Nothing, whether criticism of a government or the reality of violence and destruction, can ever justify hostility toward an entire people or faith,' he said.

Jewish Campaign Group Slams Harry's 'Diluted' Stance

Prince Harry received praise for addressing pressing issues, but some critics focused on what he allegedly left out rather than what he said. A Jewish campaign group accused him of 'diluting' the conversation by failing to mention the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, Express reported.

'It's nice that Prince Harry feels moved to say something about antisemitism and how it has impacted Jewish people in Britain, and how he has reflected on his own past mistakes. But the regression to tired formulas, including 'all forms of racism', is unhelpful,' a spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism said.

'Antisemitism cannot be tackled if we cannot even speak about it without diluting it,' they added. 'Jewish people haven't been murdered and stabbed because of all forms of racism. It's because of one form of racism, and that is the one that should be sparking a national emergency right now.'