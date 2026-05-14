Doctors have uncovered an unsettling twist in how long dangerous viruses can linger in the body: the hantavirus can remain in human semen for almost six years after someone first falls ill. This finding is a major wake-up call for public health, suggesting the virus might still be sexually transmissible long after a person appears fully recovered.

This revelation reshapes assumptions about how long viruses can hide in the male reproductive system. Scientists are now re-evaluating post-recovery protocols to prevent secondary outbreaks, similar to those seen with other long-lasting pathogens.

How A 55-Year-Old Patient Revealed The Andes Strain's Longevity

Researchers at the Spiez Laboratory, a Swiss government facility combating biological threats, published their findings in Viruses. The researchers looked closely at the case of a 55-year-old man from Switzerland who caught the Andes strain of the hantavirus while traveling in South America.

At first glance, he seemed fully cured, as tests showed no sign of the bug in his blood, urine, or lungs. But when doctors ran more specific tests, they still found the virus in his semen a full 71 months after his original infection.

Finding the virus after such a massive delay means doctors might need to rethink how long patients actually need to take precautions. It really highlights a hidden risk that normal health screenings can easily miss.

Read more Hantavirus Outbreak Update: 41 People Monitored Across US; Find Out If Your State Is at Risk Hantavirus Outbreak Update: 41 People Monitored Across US; Find Out If Your State Is at Risk

Why The Human Testes Act As A 'Safe Harbor' For Dangerous Viruses

To do their job properly, human sperm cells actually need a built-in shield from the body's own immune system to make sure reproduction works. This biological shield inadvertently creates an environment where viruses survive undetected for extended periods.

According to the paper, the male testes serve as a biological 'reservoir', allowing the virus to essentially 'hide'. The testes are known to provide a 'safe harbour' for at least 27 infectious diseases.

Health officials draw parallels to the 2021 Ebola outbreak in Guinea, causing 23 cases and 12 fatalities. Investigators linked that outbreak to a survivor of the 2014–2016 epidemic who transmitted the virus sexually years later.

Addressing this exact threat, the 2023 study authors issued a clear warning. 'Taken together, our results show that the Andes virus has the potential for sexual transmission,' the researchers stated.

Implementing Extensive Safe-Sex Guidance For Recovered Cruise Passengers

The discovery carries immediate implications for eight confirmed hantavirus cases tied to the MV Hondius cruise ship. Furthermore, at least 20 asymptomatic individuals are isolating in Britain under observation.

Airfinity analysts advise that all male patients receive 'extensive safe-sex guidance beyond the [42-day] quarantine'. They argue this must be 'analogous to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Ebola survivor semen-monitoring protocols'.

Established WHO measures require male survivors to undergo testing every three months. Individuals cannot be considered clear until they produce two consecutive negative test results.

Hantavirus may survive in human sperm for up to six years and cause a transmission risk — Outbreak Updates (@outbreakupdates) May 14, 2026

UK Health Security Agency Pledges To Monitor International Research

Until officially cleared, patients must either 'abstain from all types of sex', or 'use condoms consistently and correctly'. The WHO also mandates survivors wash themselves 'thoroughly', using soap and water following any semen contact.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is tracking the British passengers associated with the MV Hondius outbreak. An agency spokesperson recently addressed the evolving situation.

'UKHSA keeps all guidance under constant review and monitors emerging evidence, including international research, as it becomes available,' the agency stated. They added, 'Any individuals in England who are confirmed as cases or identified as contacts will be provided with all necessary public health advice, including on reducing the risk of onward transmission.'

Ongoing surveillance will determine if further restrictions become necessary. For now, continuous monitoring remains the primary defence against this hidden viral threat.