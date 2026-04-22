In a bid to create a 'smoke-free generation', the United Kingdom is set to introduce one of the world's toughest anti-smoking laws as Parliament cleared the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, preventing future generations in all four of the UK's constituent countries - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - from buying and using tobacco and vape products.

The bill is currently awaiting royal assent for it to officially become a law.

After receiving royal assent, ministers will have the authority to regulate tobacco, vaping and nicotine products, including their flavours and packaging.

What Are the Bill's Key Provisions, and Who Does it Apply To?

The legislation goes far beyond a simple ban as it introduces wide-ranging provisions that could reshape how tobacco and vaping products are used, sold, or marketed.

One of the most important provisions of the law is that anyone born on or after 01 January 2009 will never be allowed to buy tobacco products, The Guardian reported.

Instead of setting a fixed legal age, the bill introduces a rolling restriction, which means that the legal age to purchase tobacco will rise every year. The move aims to eventually phase out smoking altogether, while current users are not prevented from using tobacco products.

According to ministers who advocated for the bill, the policy will prevent future generations from using tobacco and vaping products, and break the cycle of addiction.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting hailed the 'historic moment', as 'children in the UK will be part of the first smoke-free generation'.

'Prevention is better than cure. This reform will save lives, ease pressure on the NHS, and build a healthier Britain', Streeting further said.

Another significant provision of the bill is the stricter rules on vaping and nicotine products. Once passed, the government has the power to regulate: product flavours and ingredients; packaging and branding, especially those appealing to youth; and advertising and promotion of vaping products.

In addition, the bill also introduces broader limits on places where people can vape. Smoking is prohibited in children's playgrounds, outside schools and hospitals, as well as smoking in vehicles with children inside.

Bill Mandates Crackdown on Retailers And Proxy Sales Activities

The government also introduces policies on how these products are sold. Retailers who sell these products to people not eligible to buy and use them will face financial penalties, while it also punishes 'proxy purchasing' - where adults will buy tobacco products on behalf of underage individuals.

Advocates Voice Strong Support for the Bill and Urge Swift Action

According to Hazel Cheeseman, the chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, the approval of the bill is a major 'turning point' in public health, noting that 'smoking has claimed millions of lives across the UK'.

'Ending its harm is a lasting gift to generations ahead and families everywhere can now feel secure that their children can grow up free from the harm of tobacco', she added.

Sarah Sleet, the chief executive of Asthma and Lung UK, also said the bill 'will transform the nation's health' as the tobacco industry 'will no longer be able to wreak havoc' on the next generation.