The Tobacco and Vapes Bill finished its journey through the House of Commons and the House of Lords on Tuesday.

Under the bill, anyone born on or after 1 January 2009 will never be able to be legally sold tobacco across the UK, in order to save lives and reduce the burden on the NHS.

Groups both for and against this bill have also made their stance clear.

What Specifically Is Included in the Bill?

Ministers will also have new powers to regulate tobacco, vaping and nicotine products, including their flavours and packaging.

'Smoking leads to 400,000 hospital admissions and 64,000 deaths a year in England alone and costs the NHS £3bn in treatments for tobacco-related illnesses such as cancer and heart disease. It is estimated to involve total costs to society of between £21.3bn and £27.6bn a year in England, mainly through lost productivity,' according to The Guardian.

The bill will become law when it receives royal assent, which is merely a formality.

'Historic Moment for the Nation's Health'

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has hailed a 'historic moment for the nation's health' after a law to create a 'smoke-free generation' cleared parliament.

'Its passage through parliament has been welcomed by charities and campaign groups, including Cancer Research and Asthma and Lung UK,' according to Sky News.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive officer at Cancer Research, said: 'This is a historic achievement that will shield our children from the devastating grip of tobacco addiction and help to put an end to cancers caused by smoking.'

Sarah Sleet, chief executive at Asthma and Lung UK, said it would protect 'vulnerable people around schools and outside hospitals' and prevent the tobacco industry from wreaking havoc on the lungs of the next generation.

Hazel Cheeseman, Chief Executive of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) welcomed the news, and told LBC: 'This is a decisive turning point for public health. The end of smoking, and the devastating harm it causes, is no longer uncertain - it's inevitable, and the focus now is on how soon we get there.

'Over the past half-century, smoking has claimed millions of lives across the UK, leaving a legacy of preventable pain and loss. Ending its harm is a lasting gift to generations ahead and families everywhere can now feel secure that their children can grow up free from the harm of tobacco.'

Vaping Industry and Opposition MPs React

'Overly restrictive measures, particularly on flavours and product availability, could unintentionally drive former smokers back to tobacco or into unregulated markets,' said Richard Begg, from VPZ The Vaping Specialist.

Mark Oates, the founder of We Vape, said, 'It is vital the government protects vape flavours, which remain the single most effective incentive for adult smokers to make the switch to a less harmful alternative.'

Lord Naseby, a Conservative former MP, said the Tobacco and Vapes Bill 'does upset a great many people in that industry', including retailers, according to The Independent.