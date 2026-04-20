London shoplifting cases have soared by more than 200 per cent over the past five years, new official figures show, with many retailers concluding there is 'no point' reporting incidents to police. The Metropolitan Police recorded 93,626 shoplifting offences in 2024-25, up from 31,008 in 2020-21.
Nationally, the number of offences reached 530,457 in the year to September 2025, marking a 133 per cent increase since 2020-21. The trend has been driven by organised gangs targeting stores across busy areas in the capital, leaving shopkeepers frustrated with the lack of police action.
Retailers Say Low Prosecutions Make Reporting Futile
As per the new data mentioned in a Yahoo News article, businesses across London are bearing the brunt of the surge in London shoplifting cases. With just 6.5 per cent of cases in the capital resulting in a charge – the lowest rate for any police force – many owners have stopped bothering to report all but the most serious thefts.
The BBC reports low prosecution rate has left retailers absorbing losses themselves rather than dealing with what they see as futile paperwork and limited police response. Shoplifting has become a daily 'curse' for some retailers in parts of south London.
In one incident captured on camera in east London, a shoplifter was recorded taking an estimated £100 ($135) worth of coffee from a supermarket, highlighting the brazen nature of some thefts.
Social Media Exposes Scale of Brazen Thefts
The scale of the problem is vividly illustrated on social media platforms. A viral Instagram video from Pinner captured shoplifters clearing shelves inside a TG Jones store before filling bags with goods and walking out without challenge.
The clip has circulated widely, drawing attention to the audacity of such crimes in suburban London stores. On TikTok, footage showed a new breed of organised shoplifting gangs at work in London, with one clip depicting a woman using a jacket as concealment to steal goods from a supermarket.
These videos have sparked widespread discussion about the normalisation of retail theft across the capital and the challenges faced by store staff.
Police Highlight Recent Progress Amid Criticism
Despite the long-term rise in London shoplifting cases, the Metropolitan Police is highlighting recent improvements. Daily Mail reported a 3 per cent drop in recorded offences between April 2025 and March 2026 compared with the previous year. The force according to the BBC also saw a 78 per cent increase in positive outcomes, including charges and cautions, reaching 12,761 over the 12-month period.
Officials say better intelligence from increased retailer reporting and the use of technology such as facial recognition are helping to identify suspects and solve more cases, with the force claiming to have doubled the number of solved shoplifting cases in some areas. The Met insists tackling shoplifting remains a priority and is encouraging more reporting from retailers to build on these gains. The force has also made almost 50 per cent more arrests.