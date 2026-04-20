Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has made an urgent appeal for help to track down her stolen Land Rover. The 34-year-old shared on social media that her vehicle was stolen from her Essex driveway in the early hours of Sunday, 19 April.

Nelson said the items inside the vehicle were essential for her twins, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster. She revealed that critical hospital equipment was inside, used in the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy type 1 (SMA1), a progressive muscle-wasting condition that could result in the twins not being able to walk again, The Guardian reported.

She issued a call on social media, asking anyone for any information that could lead to her car being found. Nelson has offered a £10,000 reward for anyone who could provide her with leads to her stolen vehicle.

'My car got stolen off my driveway in the early hours of this morning, if anyone sees a black Defender reg plate JJ73SSY,' Nelson said on her Instagram story. 'I have so much of my girls' hospital equipment in that car that's really needed,' she added.

Urgent Appeal for Missing Medical Equipment

Given the sensitive condition of her twins, it is understandable that Nelson would do everything possible to locate her stolen vehicle. However, it is clear that she is more concerned about the medical equipment than the Land Rover itself.

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It was earlier this year when Nelson shared details of her children's condition after they were born prematurely in May 2025. It is a delicate condition that could result in the twins potentially never being able to walk. She added that the best that can be done is to provide treatment and hope for the best.

'We were told that they're probably never going to be able to walk; they probably will never regain their neck strength, so they will be disabled, and so the best thing we can do right now is to get them treatment, and then just hope for the best,' the English singer said via Instagram.

It is for this reason that Nelson has become an advocate for raising awareness of the condition. After meeting Health Secretary Wes Streeting in January, discussions were held on improving early detection of the life-changing condition in newborns.

In the UK, roughly 70 children are born with SMA each year without treatment. Fewer than one in 10 survive to the age of two, according to a report by The Guardian.

Before the car theft, Nelson shared an update on SMA screening efforts. She revealed that, instead of 2027, screening would begin in October 2026. While she welcomed the development, she said there is still much work to ensure every baby receives the test at birth.

'SMA screening is now set to start earlier, from October 2026 instead of 2027, which is such a huge step forward for early diagnosis and the SMA community,' she said on Instagram. 'It will be rolled out in selected areas first, so while this is real progress, there is still so much more to do,' she added.

In the UK, more than 342,000 cars were reportedly stolen between 2022 and 2025. According to data from Zego Insurance for the year ending 2024, there were 361,493 recorded vehicle thefts in England and Wales, averaging about 148 cars stolen daily, or one every 10 minutes.

For Nelson, the car is the least of her concerns. The medical equipment remains the priority, given its importance for her twins' care.