Ariana Grande made a spectacular return to the MTV VMAs in 2025 after a five-year hiatus, turning heads in a custom black-and-white polka dot Fendi gown designed by Law Roach. Her look featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, floor-length skirt and voluminous pink peplum, paired with sky-high stilettos and a sleek middle ponytail. Grande took home multiple awards, including Video of the Year for 'Brighter Days Ahead' and Best Pop Artist, sharing heartfelt gratitude with her fans, collaborators and family while reflecting on her journey and the themes of healing in her latest album.

Fans observed that the 2025 VMAs resembled a full Ariana Grande meetup, with stars like Rose, Sabrina Carpenter, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, along with others posing for photos. Grande appeared radiant and confident, a stark contrast to her previously thinner appearance, which had sparked fan concerns over her health. Her vibrant energy and joyful presence dominated the red carpet, making her the centre of attention all night.

Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande stun at the VMAs. pic.twitter.com/lIdNIVUTjB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2025

Ciara & Ariana Grande last night at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/CUYZA8qHNE — Ciara Squad (@CiaraSquad_) September 8, 2025

Ariana Grande's 2025 VMAs presence reaffirmed her status as pop royalty. With multiple wins, stunning fashion and the love of her fans and peers, Grande continues to shape modern music, inspiring millions with her talent, resilience and unwavering dedication to her artistry.