Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal endured an unusual setback after Spain's 6-0 World Cup qualifying win over Turkey on Sunday night. The 18-year-old, who registered two assists in the emphatic victory at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium, was unable to fly home with his teammates after misplacing his passport in the aftermath of the match.

Footage from Turkish outlet Beyaz Futbol showed Yamal visibly distressed as he searched for the missing document. The forward, dressed in casual wear with headphones around his neck, was filmed checking the team bus, returning to the dressing room and even rummaging through his suitcase in the car park alongside staff members. Despite his efforts, the 2025 Ballon d'Or nominee left the stadium without finding the passport, delaying Spain's departure and sparking concern among fans. Reports from Turkiye Today confirmed that the Spanish Football Federation quickly contacted local authorities, with police assisting in resolving the matter.

While the rest of the squad travelled back as scheduled, Yamal was forced to make alternative arrangements. He later boarded a private jet arranged to return him to Barcelona, where he will prepare for the upcoming La Liga clash with Valencia. The incident, while ultimately resolved, highlighted the challenges faced by young footballers under global scrutiny. For Yamal, who has often been compared to Lionel Messi, this off-pitch mishap adds to the growing list of high-profile moments in his breakthrough career.