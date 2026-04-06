Social media star and model Nara Smith has firmly challenged being labelled a 'trad wife,' clarifying in recent interviews that the viral perception of her lifestyle does not reflect the reality of her work or marriage.

​Smith's rise on platforms like TikTok and Instagram has been driven by visually polished videos of her preparing meals from scratch ('made it from scratch' videos) and caring for her family. The aesthetic, often featuring vintage-inspired clothing and domestic scenes, has led many viewers to associate her with the 'tradwife' trend, which promotes traditional homemaking roles.

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Oversimplifying It

However, Smith says that that interpretation oversimplifies her life.

​In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Smith rejected the 'trad wife' label and clarified that she maintains a full-time career alongside motherhood. She said, 'That's one of the narratives that I have a really hard time wrapping my head around: the trad wife, whatever it is.'

​Smith also said that public perceptions of her lifestyle overlook the full extent of her responsibilities, noting that her routine includes travelling for modelling work, managing finances, creating content, and caring for her children, all while raising a newborn.

'You don't see me getting on a plane, hopping to New York, modeling, coming back—all while I have a newborn—paying bills, filming content, getting my kids dressed. Being put into a certain box, just because people think that I'm slaving away, is so weird to me,' Smith told Harper's Bazaar per People.

​'I'm a working mom who gets to go about her day in a very different way than [someone with] a normal nine-to-five job would,' she continued. She also downplayed the online discourse around her content, adding that it is 'really not that deep,' saying, 'To me, it's all about just putting what I love out there, and whoever can resonate with that and take something away from it—that's what I want to do.'

​Smith described her career in simple terms, emphasising that her online presence is not driven by ideology. 'I never know what to say when people ask me [what I do], because technically, yes, I create content. But then I'm just living my life and sharing that with people, which a lot of people do,' she told Harper's Bazaar.

​Her comments suggest that what viewers interpret as a statement about traditional roles is, from her perspective, simply a reflection of her daily routine.

Nara Smith speaks up. She is not a traditional wife, she has a full time career and is simply tired of people making her the face of trad wife pic.twitter.com/QcB6Hakn1z — Chidimma (@The_Chidimma) April 5, 2026

Addressing Misconceptions

​Nara Smith continued to address misconceptions about her life in the Jay Shetty Podcast, emphasising that she is not a 'traditional wife' despite public perceptions.

She said, 'People love projecting things onto me and kind of how I live my life just because I cook for my husband because it's my love language and I love cooking They project onto it that I'm in the kitchen and trapped and I'm just at home and he's the bread winner and all of these things.'

​Smith added, 'No, I work, I'm very busy- I travel almost every week, I have kids that I raise. I love being in the kitchen because it's a passion of mine, not because I have to.' In the podcast, she stressed that she works full-time, manages her own career and shares household responsibilities equally with her husband, Lucky.

​Reflecting on their daily life, Smith added, 'We've created our little daily routines that really help and we just love living life like this. And I know it doesn't work for everyone. And I always think it's such an interesting thing when people try to knock me down just because their life looks different. I understand our life look different, I'm not expecting you to do what I'm needing to do- I'm just putting out content.'