Katie Price has spoken publicly about her concerns for husband Lee Andrews amid reports of his alleged kidnapping, using the opportunity to promote her CBD oil products for managing 'anxious anxiety'. The 47-year-old shared details of the situation in a video update at the weekend, revealing she had not heard from the 43-year-old for several days after a distressing FaceTime call from the Middle East.

She described turning to her Supreme CBD range to help relax during the ordeal. As of 19 May 2026, Andrews has been officially declared a missing person by his family, with no new leads reported by authorities.

Fears Grow for Lee Andrews After Concerning Border Call

Read more Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Declared Missing After Dramatic Kidnapping Claims From Dubai Border Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Declared Missing After Dramatic Kidnapping Claims From Dubai Border

The businessman was last seen attempting to leave Dubai for the UK last week but failed to board his flight. In the final FaceTime with Price, he appeared in a van with a hood up and claimed he had been captured or arrested. 'We're wondering if he's been kidnapped; he's definitely a missing person now,' Price said in her update in a Geo News article.

Dubai police have confirmed there is no record of his detention, prompting the family to file a missing person report at the British Embassy. The swift marriage in January following a brief romance has added to the intrigue. Price insisted she felt compelled to speak out after speculation grew about whether he had been arrested.

CBD Gummies and Oil Promoted to Ease Anxiety in Crisis

In the same social media post addressing the disappearance, Price highlighted the benefits of her endorsed products. 'I find my oil helps so much with my sleep and the gummies are amazing for any anxiety during the day,' she explained, linking it directly to coping with the stress of the situation.

The promotion is part of her long-standing partnership with Supreme CBD UK, which she uses for sleep, anxiety and aches. A 30ml (1 oz) bottle of their full spectrum CBD oil is priced at £24.99 ($33.80), with Price offering her followers a 40 per cent discount code.

She has in a Mirror article noted how the products have helped her son Harvey become 'nice and chilled' after accidental use, and continues to recommend them despite concerns raised by fans about promotion in Dubai, where CBD is banned. The star has acknowledged the legal risks but maintains she discusses rather than possesses the items while abroad.

Mixed Responses to Price's Dual Messaging on Social Media

Social media users have reacted with a mix of sympathy and scepticism to Price's approach, with some praising her openness about using CBD to relax amid the 'anxious anxiety' while others question the timing of the endorsement.

Her TikTok and Instagram posts blending the personal crisis with brand promotion have drawn significant engagement. The video in which she discussed the missing husband and her CBD routine has been viewed widely, further amplifying the story. Price jetted to Dubai earlier this month to reunite with Andrews before the incident unfolded. As the search continues without resolution, she has also posted about family activities and her OnlyFans content, attempting to balance the public narrative.

With authorities yet to provide further updates on Andrews' whereabouts, the story highlights the couple's turbulent recent history. Price's latest communications suggest she is relying on her CBD routine to stay calm as the situation develops.