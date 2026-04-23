Jessica Simpson is reportedly preparing for a major life overhaul, prompting her inner circle to hit the panic button. The 45-year-old mogul and singer, who split from husband Eric Johnson in 2025, has found a new spark in Nashville-based roadie Thomas Eisenhood.

While the Jessica Simpson Nashville move was initially framed as a professional return to her country roots, new reports suggest the relocation is heavily driven by her intensifying bond with Eisenhood.

According to sources, the Jessica Simpson-Thomas Eisenhood dating timeline has been 'hard and fast,' leading to private discussions about permanently moving her three children—Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 7—to Tennessee. While the 'With You' singer has yet to confirm the romance on the record, her frequent presence on the Nashville circuit suggests she is ready to trade Hollywood for a more grounded, music-centric life in the South.

After separating from Johnson in 2025, Simpson increasingly split her time between Los Angeles and her second home in Nashville, where her return to music was initially seen as the main focus. More recent coverage has suggested there may also be a personal dimension to that shift, though any suggestion that romance is driving a long-term relocation has not been firmly established.

Jessica Simpson’s Pals Concerned by How Quickly Singer ‘Dived Into’ Romance With Thomas Eisenhood https://t.co/VGbEqBpE0b pic.twitter.com/qktFZDdYtN — Star Magazine (@Star_News) April 21, 2026

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Friends Wary Of How Fast Jessica Simpson, Thomas Eisenhood Relationship Is Moving

Jessica Simpson's relationship with Thomas Eisenhood first surfaced in US gossip columns, with TMZ reporting that the two had grown close in Nashville, where Eisenhood works as a roadie. A separate source speaking to Star magazine, cited in the round of coverage, claimed her friends are uneasy about the speed at which things have developed.

'Nobody in Jessica's world is denying her the right to have fun and be happy, but the way she's dived into this is giving them cause for concern,' the insider told the outlet.

The language is blunt, but it reflects a pattern her inner circle believes they have seen before. The same source describes Simpson as someone who throws herself into new relationships, emotionally and practically, often brushing off worries from those around her.

'When Jessica falls for a guy, she falls hard and fast. She doesn't care what people think,' the insider added.

Jessica Simpson, Thomas Eisenhood And Talk Of A Family Relocation

The most sensitive claim concerns not the relationship itself but what it might mean for Simpson's three children with Eric Johnson. According to the Star, Simpson has been privately discussing making Nashville her primary base and relocating Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie so the family can be closer to Eisenhood.

'Uprooting her kids to get serious with a guy she's only known for a few months seems like too much, too soon,' the insider is quoted as saying.

Simpson has invested in a Nashville base and is set about re-establishing herself musically there.

The 2025 separation from Eric Johnson ended a decade-long marriage that many viewed as one of the most stable in celebrity circles. Since the split, Simpson has noticeably leaned into her independence. Here is a woman who has been physically and professionally transformed, often sharing snippets of her 'new beginning' on social media.

While her representatives have not released an official statement on the Thomas Eisenhood romance, Simpson's actions speak to a woman in motion. She is currently focused on her 'southern direction,' utilising her Nashville base to finish her upcoming album. Whether Eisenhood is a temporary muse or a long-term partner, he has clearly become a central figure in her transition away from her past life in L.A.