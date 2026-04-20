Hailey Bieber has reignited a social media debate after candid remarks regarding her private life with husband Justin Bieber resurfaced online.

The 29-year-old model and Rhode founder originally detailed the couple's intimate preferences during a 2022 appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

The interview gained fresh traction recently following the couple's high-profile appearance at Coachella and renewed interest in their family life since welcoming their son, Jack.

In the wide-ranging discussion, the Hailey Bieber sexual preferences reveal saw the star firmly rule out specific positions while explaining the 'beautiful trust' that governs their relationship. Despite the glitz of their public personas, the Hailey Bieber-Justin Bieber marriage is reportedly built on a foundation of 'brutal honesty' regarding their pasts.

تقول هايلي بيبر إنها ارتبطت بجاستن بيبر لأنه بارع في الــ عــلاقة الـحـ-ـمـيـمـة ويبدو أنه يفهم جسدها جيدًا



وتضيف أنها بقيت معه رغم مروره بمرحلة من الـخــيـاـنـة الزوجية في بداية زواجهما.



"لقد ارتبطت به رغم أنه كان يمر بمرحلة من الـخــيـاـنـة الزوجية عندما تزوجنا للتو، ويبدو… pic.twitter.com/6y9FeuoR6h — رَغَــد | 𝓡𝓪𝓰𝓱𝓪𝓭 🦄 (@1HBK___) April 20, 2026

The renewed attention did not appear out of nowhere. Hailey and Justin first met in 2009, confirmed their romance in 2015 and are now married with a son, Jack. The fresh wave of interest in recent public appearances around Justin's Coachella, with Hailey visibly backing him and fans once again rummaging through older interviews for clues about how the marriage works behind closed doors.

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Hailey Bieber And Justin Bieber In A Rarely Private Conversation

What has people talking is not simply that Hailey spoke about intimacy. It is the level of detail. During the podcast exchange, host Alex Cooper steered the conversation towards the questions celebrity audiences always pretend not to care about and then immediately click on, and Hailey did not dodge them.

Asked whether she and Justin preferred sex in the morning or at night, Hailey answered, 'More so night. But I do like morning too.' That line, mild on its own, sat alongside a much blunter discussion about favourite positions, in which she suggested the couple generally share the same tastes and are open to trying different things.

When call her daddy asked hailey bieber to walk her through step by step her s-x life with justin bieber, asking her if they are a morning s-x or a night s-x people, call her daddy says she care about their s-x because they are the two hottest people in the world🫩🥀



She also… pic.twitter.com/JBjuUvzhg3 — flame⛧ (@laflameclipping) April 16, 2026

Her clearest answer came when she ruled out one option altogether. Hailey said she was 'definitely not' into missionary, before adding that one of her preferred positions was doggy style.

It was the kind of admission that instantly travelled beyond the interview itself, because celebrity culture has a habit of treating candour as content and privacy as an optional extra.

What exists is Hailey's own account on the record, delivered in a setting designed to blur the line between confessional chat and strategic publicity.

Hailey Bieber And Justin Bieber Framed Sex As Trust

The more revealing part of the conversation was not really the preferred timing or the preferred position. It was the way Hailey described the boundaries of the relationship.

When asked whether anyone had ever tried to have a threesome with her, she did not present the idea as shocking or immoral. Instead, she said fantasies can sound exciting in theory, before making clear that, for her marriage, it simply does not fit.

Hailey Bieber's honest sex life admission about husband Justin as she addresses threesomehttps://t.co/mSoK2jZnhw — LADbible (@ladbible) April 17, 2026

'It doesn't work for the two of us,' she said, before explaining why. In her telling, the refusal had less to do with prudishness than with the trust she and Justin had built.

'We've worked very hard to like be in the space that we're in now and like trusting each other,' she said. 'And there's like such a beautiful trust and bond that I just don't think that's something I would be comfortable with. Or him for that matter.'

That emphasis on trust matched something the couple had said before. Hailey and Justin had previously spoken publicly about waiting until marriage to have sex, a claim reported at the time in coverage of the pair's relationship.

In the resurfaced interview, Hailey pushed that openness even further, saying Justin was 'really honest. Like brutally honest, overly honest' about past relationships.

She went on to say there was effectively nothing she did not know about Justin's romantic history. That may be the least flashy detail in the whole exchange, but it is arguably the one that matters.

In the strange economy of celebrity oversharing, the headline-grabbing revelation was about sex. The sturdier point underneath it was about disclosure, control, and how a very public couple tries to keep at least one part of their lives from becoming a guessing game.

As the 'Call Her Daddy' clips continue to circulate, the couple has not issued a fresh statement on the revived interest. For now, they appear focused on their young son and their various business ventures. The pair's next public appearance is expected at the upcoming Met Gala in New York.