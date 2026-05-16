Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift are not feuding, according to recent reports, despite growing rumours of bad blood between the two women linked through Travis Kelce and his family in 2026. Sources say the relationship between Kylie and Swift is polite and respectful, even if they are not especially close.

The discussion has picked up as public interest grows around Swift's relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce and how she fits into his family life. That has naturally brought attention to Kylie Kelce, who is married to Travis's brother, Jason Kelce.

The Kelce family has been under a spotlight since Swift and Travis began dating in 2023, with fans closely watching even small moments and reading meaning into them now that their highly-anticipated wedding nears.

Very Different Lives

Insiders from The Express Tribune suggest Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift are on good terms but do not spend much time together. One source told The Blast that they are 'not super close,' while still being respectful toward each other.

'They're the same age, but they just live such different lives,' the insider said. 'Kylie is four babies in. All of [Taylor's] friends are rich and famous, and Kylie's juggling mom duties, like, 'I just need to go change a diaper.''

The idea behind the comment is simple. Kylie Kelce has a busy home life with young children, while Swift lives a global music career that involves travel, events, and constant public attention.

Because of that gap in daily life, the two women are not often in each other's orbit, even though they are connected through family.

No Signs of Conflict

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Even with online rumours, there is no confirmed sign of conflict between Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift. Reports describe their interactions as warm and respectful, especially during family gatherings.

The attention around them has grown as fans speculate about how Swift is fitting into the Kelce family, especially as her relationship with Travis Kelce becomes more serious.

Kylie Kelce has previously pushed back against online rumours about family drama and has made it clear she prefers to keep private matters out of public discussion. That approach has also limited how much is known about her day-to-day relationship with Swift.

At the same time, reports suggest Swift has spent time with members of the Kelce family on certain occasions, which has fuelled assumptions that the group is becoming closer overall. However, those same reports do not describe a deep personal bond between Swift and Kylie.

As interest in Swift and Travis Kelce continues, attention around their extended family is likely to stay high.

Multiple outlets report that the couple is expected to marry on or around 3 July 2026 in New York City. Recent coverage suggests the event will be private, with a tightly controlled guest list and heightened security following repeated leaks about possible dates and venues.

Sources say Swift and Kelce have asked guests to keep details confidential, as they prioritise privacy.

That said, Kylie Kelce is widely expected to be present at the ceremony if it goes ahead as reported, given her close family connection as the wife of Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce's brother. Reports about the guest list have been speculative, with rumours circulating about various celebrities and NFL figures, but none of these have been confirmed by reliable sources.

No official confirmation of the exact date has been issued by either Swift or Kelce.