Gabbie Gonzales has been mentioned in online discussions following reports she has been charged in connection with a murder-for-hire case involving singer Jack Avery, as resurfaced TikTok clips of her discussing freebleeding circulate online.

What Is Freebleeding

Freebleeding is a term used online to describe menstruation without the use of sanitary products such as pads, tampons or menstrual cups. It refers to allowing menstrual flow without internal or external absorption products and is often discussed in relation to body autonomy and personal choice.

Health commentary has noted potential hygiene considerations, with some medical perspectives suggesting increased risk of irritation or infection if moisture is not properly managed, although experiences vary between individuals.

@thevagdoc Somewhere out there there are women that believe in free bleeding. Were they just leak their menstrual blood without any products or protection out into the universe? Is this for you? #thevagdoc **** This is general educational information not specific medical advice meant for any individual ♬ original sound - The Vag Doc

Gabbie Gonzales TikTok Comments On Freebleeding

In a TikTok video circulating under an account associated with Gabbie Gonzales, she discussed her experience with freebleeding and her approach to menstrual health.

@virgoontheocean Long story short, I started free bleeding to become more in tune with my body and help with the process of balancing my hormones. The difference is like night and day 💋#freebleeding ♬ original sound - 𝓖𝓪𝓫𝓻𝓲𝓮𝓵𝓪🧜🏽‍♀️

In the clip, she stated:

'okay so I've been free bleeding for about two years, two and a half years maybe, a little bit before here and there, sometimes on a period I would just not use products but these days I'm trying to like consistently do it I mean I haven't used a pad or a tampon in probably eight months'.

She continued:

'my periods are a thousand times better and my journey has been long I had a baby when I was 17 and after that my hormones were completely out of whack my period was completely out of whack'.

Gonzales also referenced past use of menstrual products, including a menstrual cup before later discontinuing it.

She added:

'I did use a menstrual cup for a few years I ended up losing a baby and having to have a D&C when I was 20 so during that time I feel like my uterus shifted after or during that journey'.

She concluded:

'so I just said you know what f*** it I'm gonna bleed'.

The video has been widely circulated across social media platforms, where users have re-shared clips and discussed her statements.

Social Media Reaction

Online reaction has varied, with users commenting on both the resurfaced TikTok video and wider discussions surrounding Gonzales. Engagement has largely taken place across TikTok and Reddit.

On TikTok, one user asked how the practice could be managed in daily life, writing:

'how do you free bleed like when you go to work? I've been needing tips on how to maintain not using pads and letting it flow freely without a smell'.

In response, Gonzales replied:

'Period underwear is a great alternative! I enjoy taking multiple showers a day if I can or if I want to because I do be smelling when I'm flowing and honestly it's more of my underarms than anything else'.

On Reddit, users commented:

'I didn't know who this was until I looked her up and realized I have genuinely only seen her when she's posting about freebleeding in her garden...'

Another wrote:

'This is real? Freebleeding is a thing? I can't believe what I just read'.

A separate user added:

'she makes her period cycle her entire personality...'

Jack Avery Murder-For-Hire Allegations

Gabbie Gonzales has been reported to have been charged, according to Hype's report, in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot involving singer Jack Avery. She is said in multiple reports to face charges including conspiracy and solicitation of murder.

The matter remains ongoing before the courts. All individuals involved are presumed innocent until proven guilty.